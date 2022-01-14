The U.S. Court of Appeals has ordered Horry County to pay worker’s compensation to the family of Timothy Causey, an Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died two months after working three 12-hour shifts at a complex damaged by a large structural fire.
Causey had performed security duties at Windsor Green apartments in March 2013, after the fire destroyed 26 buildings.
The ruling reverses an appellate panel with the South Carolina Worker’s Compensation Commission, which itself had reversed a SCWCC Single Commissioner’s decision to award death benefits.
“Our review of the Appellate Panel's order—in conjunction with the medical records, deposition transcripts, live testimony, and submitted expert opinions—convinces us that substantial evidence does not support the Appellate Panel's findings,” the court wrote, “most notably, its statement that '[n]o opinion of any doctor who actually treated Causey supports a finding that Causey sustained any injury due to his alleged smoke exposure.'”
Describing a series of errors, the court found that the appellate summaries had contained multiple discrepancies when compared with the deposition transcripts, deemed witnesses who could not speak with a degree of medical certainty as “corroborating” while dismissing the only ones who could as “speculative” and repeatedly mischaracterized physician testimony — at one point leading the panel to not only misunderstand the medical opinion of the admitting physician but then ask the other physicians questions that misstated Causey’s condition.
“The Appellate Panel relied upon its finding that ‘no opinion of any doctor who actually treated Causey supports a finding that Causey sustained any injury due to his alleged smoke exposure,’” the court wrote. “This finding, in addition to the Panel's opening statement that four of Deputy Causey's treating physicians agreed ‘smoke exposure played no role in Causey's death’ mischaracterized Dr. Charlton Strange's testimony. Other MUSC physicians then relied upon the mischaracterization of Dr. Strange's testimony in responding to questioning during their own depositions.”
While Strange did initially state that H1N1, and not smoke inhalation, had set Causey’s death in motion, deposition transcripts revealed that he had “immediately clarified (that) smoke inhalation, if it were an issue, ‘could have increased his chance of acquiring clinical H1N1 and made his clinical course more severe.’”
Noting that Causey didn’t smoke, and that cigarette smokers contract H1N1 at a higher rate than non-smokers, and often suffer a more serious version of it, he further testified that “we could speculate but not prove that the smoke inhalation that he did have made his presentation of H1N1 worse.”
Strange did acknowledge he had limited evidence for the theory, which he could not meaningfully test.
“When asked whether he could state his opinion to a reasonable degree of medical certainty,” the court wrote, “Dr. Strange responded, ‘There is a possibility but not rising to the level of medical probability that the smoke inhalation contributed in a meaningful way to his ultimate outcome.’”
At no point, however, did he claim that “smoke inhalation played no role in his death,” as stated in the appellate summary.
Nonetheless, transcripts revealed, the panel presented that summary as Strange’s opinion to the other physicians in subsequent depositions.
The court found that even after doing so, the panel had overstated the extent of concurrence among treating physicians.
Although it described Dr. Timothy Whelan as “corroborating” the theory “that smoke inhalation played no role in his death,” he had merely stated that it “could be correct” and that it is “very difficult to know, based on the records that I received, the extent of the smoke inhalation itself.”
He similarly said he couldn’t state to "a reasonable degree of medical certainty that the smoke inhalation played any role,” but expressed equal uncertainty about the reverse: “that a significant smoke inhalation exposure around the time that one is infected with H1N1 has absolutely no impact on the disease course.”
While Dr. Dee Ford said she found the theory ruling out smoke inhalation reasonable, she conceded that she lacked the medical documentation and occupational exposure history to speak with “reasonable degree of medical certainty.”
While the appellate panel inflated the credibility of physicians who expressed doubts, it did the opposite to those who could speak with a degree of medical certainty.
In a deposition reviewed by Single Commissioner, who made the original ruling, Dr. Nicholas Pastis testified that Causey’s symptoms “were consistent with an inhalation injury.”
“I think that I can say with a… reasonable degree of certainty, that (smoke inhalation) made his ability to fight off an infection worse,” he said. “Most people don't die of (H1N1). He certainly had a severe case. Those happen without smoke inhalation. But in his case, the timing of it made me think that it exacerbated what was already a severe problem and made it worse.”
The appellate panel deemed him uncredible, saying that his opinions on causation “are not only equivocal, they are admittedly based upon nothing more than speculation.”
According to the court ruling, he only conceded to some degree of speculation about whether Causey had a burn injury. “Although Dr. Pastis admitted on cross-examination that this opinion would require some degree of speculation as to the presence of a burn injury to Causey's airway,” the court wrote, “he was careful to note, ‘I would be uncomfortable saying that it [the smoke inhalation] had nothing to do with his death. And he later clarified evidence of a burn injury would be required only if one needed ‘absolute proof.’”
It does not cite another instance of Pastis relying on speculation.
The appellate panel similarly discredited Causey’s expert witness, Dr. Kim Collins, the former Chief Medical Examiner and Director of Autopsy and Forensic Pathology at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Like Pastis, Collins argued that Causey contracted H1N1 after smoke inhalation damaged his lungs, then succumbed to the normally mild flu.
She testified that she was speaking with a reasonable degree of medical certainty.
According to the court ruling, the appeal panel deemed her testimony “speculative” and falsely claimed that she “was forced to concede that she did not even understand the nature of Causey’s alleged exposure to smoke.”
(In deposition transcripts, she said she didn’t know his specific role on the scene, but that it didn’t matter since he was exposed to soot and fumes without proper respiratory equipment.)
In reversing the appellate panel’s decision, the court was scathing.
“The deference required by our standard of review does not require us to ignore the Appellate Panel's mischaracterization of the medical evidence,” the court wrote. “The Appellate Panel's factual misconceptions in recounting and analyzing the medical and circumstantial evidence anchored its causation analysis, resulting in an error of law. Therefore, we reverse the decision of the Appellate Panel and reinstate the Single Commissioner's award of benefits.”
