Former WPDE news anchor Tim McGinnis decided to open a restaurant with his wife in 2016.

“We had looked at some other franchise opportunities,” he said. “We were looking to do breakfast and lunch because we didn’t want to work at night.”

They settled on Famous Toastery, a high-end breakfast, brunch and lunch eatery with a national brand.

“The fresh food, the coffee was excellent,” McGinnis said, listing mimosas and Bloody Marys as additional draws.

They launched their Carolina Forest location in September of that year, which proved an instant success, drawing a crowded mix of tourists and full-time residents.

Famous Toastery CEO Robert Maynard is now seeking to replicate that success with several new locations in the Myrtle Beach area.

“The kind of folks there, we know the market well,” Maynard said. “It’s middle to middle-upper class. We’re not going to compete with Waffle House. We make our turkey, corn beef, soups fresh every day. We’re the antithesis of the greasy spoon.”

He also cited the local development boom that accelerated during the pandemic.

“We want to put our expansion in that area based on what’s going in with the population growth,” Maynard said. “I would say Myrtle Beach after COVID is ten years ahead of schedule with everyone moving here.”

The trend has been a boon for McGinnis’s location.

“We’ve noticed a big increase in locals since beginning of pandemic,” said McGinnis, who stepped down from his anchor position to focus on the restaurant shortly after it opened. He is currently a Republican State Representative for District 56.

Maynard said the company hasn’t decided on where the new locations will be, but that it would aim for a blend of residential and tourist areas.

“We want to be the local neighborhood breakfast place,” he said. “Conway is probably a spot where we could find a place for.”

Each location will hire between 25-35 people and employ an at-large model of service.