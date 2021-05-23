When James Harper graduated from high school in 1979, his parents gave him flying lessons.
That was the start of his years in the air.
“Flying was his passion,” Harper’s ex-wife Sally Harper said. “He fell in love with the trade.”
James Harper was engaged in that passion Friday when his plane crashed in a Socastee field shortly after takeoff. He died at the scene. The pilot, who lived in the North Myrtle Beach area, was 60 years old.
James Harper had been flying a twin-engine Piper PA-31 from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach. Around 6:15 p.m., the plane crashed near 3833 Socastee Boulevard. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) believes that Harper, who was the only person on the plane when it crashed, was trying to return to Myrtle Beach International.
While the family awaits reports from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Sally Harper believes that something happened to the plane moments after takeoff and her ex-husband was “looking for a safe place to put it down.”
“I wish it could’ve been the airport and that he had gotten back safely, but nobody was hurt on the ground and that’s a blessing,” she said.
Several eyewitnesses, including an off-duty Horry County police officer, ran to crash in search of any survivors, risking their lives in the process.
Sally Harper described the efforts of these first responders as “beautiful.”
“I loved everybody’s effort that tried to help,” she said. “It was a dangerous situation and I know these people would have helped if they could.”
A seasoned pilot, James Harper had been flying for decades. After high school, he attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, and continued studying aircraft and flying for years.
“He stuck through it and worked really hard,” Sally Harper said.
James Harper started his career flying cargo planes, He would go on to fly for major airlines, including American Airlines.
James and Sally Harper were married for 31 years. They grew up together in Seminole, Florida, and had two children, Bradley and Olivia. Both Bradley and Olivia are involved with aviation. Bradley Harper is a pilot and Olivia Harper is taking flying lessons.
“He was a very loving man, a great father and always liked to help kids in the community learn to fly or find their passion for flying,” Sally Harper said.
In the aftermath of Friday’s tragedy, family and friends are now holding on to the memories of a man who cared deeply about his family.
“We went on lots of fun vacations,” Sally Harper said. “He always did things outside with the kids. We traveled a lot being in the aviation industry. Just always took really great family vacations. He was a great family man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.