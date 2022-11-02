North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County.
The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
Customers can purchase delta syrups, gummies, candies, topical oils, pre-rolled blunts and pass-through vapes. (Pass-through vapes are vapes that can be used while charging, according to E-Liquids.)
“If you’re anywhere in coastal Horry County, anywhere on the Grand Strand, you’ll be a short drive to one of our stores,” Chief Operating Officer Matthew Campbell Jr. said in the release. “We appreciate the opportunity to introduce our friends and neighbors to the benefits and pleasures of hemp‐derived cannabis!”
CANNABETTER.FARM came to area in 2021 and the company’s products are “all made legal with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill,” according to the release.
Campbell called the vapes “sleek and simple.”
“Since we’re filling them in‐house, we’ll be able to fine‐tune formulations for a really specific experience. We’ll come up with some that are constant favorites, and we’ll offer new blends regularly, to see how folks like them,” he said.
The company also gives out numerous discounts. Veterans can receive 50% off, and nurses, first responders, teachers and massage therapists get 30% off.
Because cannabis products are often utilized by people with chronic illnesses, the store offers “substantial discounts” to such people.
“The seeds for CANNABETTER.FARM were planted when [the owners] tried finding hemp and CBD products for a family member with a medical condition that could only be relieved by cannabis,” the release states. “Unable to find affordable products that were strong and consistent, they began developing their own. The duo soon realized that, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, they could create completely legal, highly concentrated products of the finest quality at a reasonable cost, and CANNABETTER.FARM was born.”
There are currently two CANNABETTER.FARM stores in the Grand Strand including the new one in North Myrtle Beach and the flagship location at 3481 Belle Terre Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
A third CANNABETTER.FARM dispensary is set to open in Murrells Inlet in the Surf Beverage Plaza, according to the company’s website. Its opening date has not yet been determined.
