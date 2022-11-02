North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County.

The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.

Customers can purchase delta syrups, gummies, candies, topical oils, pre-rolled blunts and pass-through vapes. (Pass-through vapes are vapes that can be used while charging, according to E-Liquids.)

“If you’re anywhere in coastal Horry County, anywhere on the Grand Strand, you’ll be a short drive to one of our stores,” Chief Operating Officer Matthew Campbell Jr. said in the release. “We appreciate the opportunity to introduce our friends and neighbors to the benefits and pleasures of hemp‐derived cannabis!”

CANNABETTER.FARM came to area in 2021 and the company’s products are “all made legal with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill,” according to the release.

Campbell called the vapes “sleek and simple.”

“Since we’re filling them in‐house, we’ll be able to fine‐tune formulations for a really specific experience. We’ll come up with some that are constant favorites, and we’ll offer new blends regularly, to see how folks like them,” he said.

The company also gives out numerous discounts. Veterans can receive 50% off, and nurses, first responders, teachers and massage therapists get 30% off.

Because cannabis products are often utilized by people with chronic illnesses, the store offers “substantial discounts” to such people.