Margol Elvington began the day last Thursday at her mother’s grave.
Her mother Mary Ann Elvington would have told her not to sit out there.
“I’m not there,” Mary Ann would have said.
Hours later, Margol Elvington was in the same room as the man who killed her mother – a federal courtroom where Dominique Brand was sentenced to life in prison.
She made sure those in the room knew she hadn’t heard her mother’s voice in 858 days.
“It’s not like a beauty pageant like it’s a moment you’ve been waiting for,” Margol Elvington said of the sentencing, adding that her mother is still gone.
“Sometimes it seems like forever and sometimes it seems like it was just yesterday. I miss her.”
Brand was found guilty after a multi-day bench trial in September 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in a manner constituting murder. He was sentenced last Thursday in Florence.
Evidence presented at trial on Sunday, March 28, 2021, showed that Brand entered Elvington’s home in Nichols. While inside the house, authorities said he fired a 12-gauge shotgun into the hallway floor at close range.
Authorities said Brand’s DNA was later found on multiple items inside Elvington’s home, including the spent 12-gauge shotgun shell he fired, a pizza slice he ate, a water bottle he drank from and a jewelry box he touched. Across the street from Elvington’s home, investigators found Brand’s blood and touch DNA inside a stolen church van that was stuck in the mud.
At about 6:11 p.m. that night, Brand forced Elvington to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and back into South Carolina, authorities said. During this trip, Brand sat behind Elvington with the shotgun.
Later that evening, Brand drove Elvington to a remote crossroads in Marion County and walked her behind the abandoned Zion Grocery store. He held the shotgun to the back of her head and killed her. Brand then drove Elvington’s car to Marion, where he hid it behind an abandoned club. Elvington’s body was found the following evening. Brand turned himself in to authorities on March 31, 2021.
Now, in the days after the sentencing, the family is able to see some closure.
“We won’t ever forget, but yeah I think there’s closure to it, in a way that we don’t have to go in and see him again,” said Harold Elvington, one of Mary Ann Elvington’s two sons. “Now you just deal with it and pray about it...”
For Margol Elvington, she said addressing the courtroom “wasn’t the last thing I’ll do for my mama.”
“Mama would say, ‘this too shall pass.’ But this won’t ever pass. It’ll always be a nightmare. But we’ve got to live for the living,” Margol Elvington said.
Mary Ann Elvington had many sayings, and “live for the living” was one of those quotes.
Another was, “When you lose the neck who turns your head, you lose a lot.”
And a big one was, “Don’t major on the minors.”
Mary Ann Elvington grew up on the H.G. Bullock Farm in the Spring Branch community of Horry County. The farm was named after her father.
She graduated from Floyds High School in 1959 and from Coker College in 1964. She was an educator for about three decades. She valued learning. Even after retiring, she continued to teach those around her.
And she was the proud mother of Harold, Margol and Hugh, as well as "Grammy" to her five grandchildren.
Mary Ann's family said she never wanted them to dwell on her dying, and she even had made her funeral arrangements years before she died.
“Mama was preparing us all the time,” Margol Elvington said.
Moving forward, the family plans to continue the scholarship in honor of Mary Ann Elvington at Pee Dee Elementary.
Harold Elvington said he wants people to understand there’s evil and good in the world, and they have the chance to choose their paths.
“It’s so much easier to live your life with peace and forgiveness,” he said. “We want to try to give back when we can like mama [did].
“The main thing is just try to be a good person and help others. Try to find the good in people. She was always positive and encouraging. We miss her everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.