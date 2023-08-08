Margol Elvington began the day last Thursday at her mother’s grave.

Her mother Mary Ann Elvington would have told her not to sit out there.

“I’m not there,” Mary Ann would have said.

Hours later, Margol Elvington was in the same room as the man who killed her mother – a federal courtroom where Dominique Brand was sentenced to life in prison.

She made sure those in the room knew she hadn’t heard her mother’s voice in 858 days.

“It’s not like a beauty pageant like it’s a moment you’ve been waiting for,” Margol Elvington said of the sentencing, adding that her mother is still gone.

“Sometimes it seems like forever and sometimes it seems like it was just yesterday. I miss her.”

Brand was found guilty after a multi-day bench trial in September 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in a manner constituting murder. He was sentenced last Thursday in Florence.

Evidence presented at trial on Sunday, March 28, 2021, showed that Brand entered Elvington’s home in Nichols. While inside the house, authorities said he fired a 12-gauge shotgun into the hallway floor at close range.

Authorities said Brand’s DNA was later found on multiple items inside Elvington’s home, including the spent 12-gauge shotgun shell he fired, a pizza slice he ate, a water bottle he drank from and a jewelry box he touched. Across the street from Elvington’s home, investigators found Brand’s blood and touch DNA inside a stolen church van that was stuck in the mud.

At about 6:11 p.m. that night, Brand forced Elvington to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and back into South Carolina, authorities said. During this trip, Brand sat behind Elvington with the shotgun.

Later that evening, Brand drove Elvington to a remote crossroads in Marion County and walked her behind the abandoned Zion Grocery store. He held the shotgun to the back of her head and killed her. Brand then drove Elvington’s car to Marion, where he hid it behind an abandoned club. Elvington’s body was found the following evening. Brand turned himself in to authorities on March 31, 2021.