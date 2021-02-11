Horry County law enforcement joined the friends and family of a 26-year-old local man Thursday as they continued to search for him in Socastee.
Corey Morrison was last seen at Murphy’s Law, a bar in Surfside Beach, around 12:30 a.m. Monday. From there, Morrison drove to his apartment in Ivystone at Palmetto Pointe. But he never made it home.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol said Morrison’s gold Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on U.S. 17 and when the driver attempted to turn left at Azalea Lakes Boulevard. The vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and struck a ditch, Lee said.
The wreck happened around 3 a.m. and no driver was located at the time of the collision, Lee said.
Alex Stead, Morrison's cousin from Hendersonville, North Carolina, said that after Morrison’s gold Chevy Trailblazer was removed from the pond around 5 a.m. Tuesday, he hadn't heard anything from officials.
Stead believes Morrison, who had a passion for running, could’ve gotten out of the car and tried to walk home.
“He can run 16 miles like it’s nothing,” Stead said. “After he got out, there’s no telling how far he went, where he went. It could’ve been anywhere.”
According to a county police report, Morrison was supposed to show up for work at Bonefish Grille in Surfside at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but he never did.
“That ain’t like him,” Stead said. “He’s never going to not show up to work. If not, he’s going to call off at the very least.”
Stead said he started calling local jails and hospitals. He even asked hospitals if there were any “John Does” in case Morrison didn’t have his wallet on him.
“That’s when I knew that something's getting serious,” Stead said.
It was in that moment that Stead and his girlfriend left Hendersonville and made the five-hour trip to Horry County to help with the search.
Stead was out from 8 a.m. Wednesday to well after 7:30 that night handing out fliers to anyone driving in or out of the Azalea Lakes neighborhood.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has assisted with the investigation by supplying Horry County police with a helicopter to search the area where Morrison was last seen.
Horry County police continued their search Thursday morning along with Morrison’s family and friends.
Stead has been working the front lines, not just in handing out fliers but also spreading the word across social media. Stead said the community support is appreciated.
“People have been coming by and helping search, they’ve brought coffee and doughnuts,” Stead said. “If we can get one person that just knows anything, even if it’s a little piece of information, it’s something to go on.”
Stead said he has no plans to return home anytime soon.
“I ain’t going back until he’s found,” the cousin said. “Even if he ain’t alive, you know. Things aren’t looking the brightest. Even if he’s not, I got to find his body, get a resolution to this.”
If anyone has any information about Morrison, they're asked to call the police.
