The days are getting darker earlier, cooler weather is upon us and the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air. It can mean only one thing: fall is here.
To celebrate the changing of the season, communities across the county are putting on holiday-themed events – some spooky and some seasonal. Here is a list of events around the Myrtle Beach and Conway areas.
Spooky Season
Ghost Walks — The city of Conway will begin its Ghost Walks on Thursday, Oct. 21, lasting through Saturday, Oct. 23. Attendees will board a trolley at 428 Main St. and travel to the 9th Avenue section of downtown. There, attendees will visit with and hear spooky — and sometimes humorous — tales from storytellers. After leaving the trolley, a near 1-mile walking tour will take place, traveling through Conway’s Historic District.
Stories begin each evening at 6 p.m. and attendees must be in line for the tour line by 8 p.m. Attendees may arrive any time between 6-8 p.m. on tour nights to cue in the tour line. No late-comers will be accommodated after 8 p.m. The Ghost Walk is a rain or shine event. Masks are required when utilizing City of Conway facilities for check-in and restrooms, as well as on the CCU Ghost Walk Trolley departure and return routes. Tickets are $18.
Halloween parade — For the second straight year, Conway Downtown Alive will host a Halloween Golf Cart Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Participants are invited to choose a theme, get into costume and decorate a golf cart. The 2nd Annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade will begin at the Conway Public Safety Building on 9th Avenue, then make way down 9th Avenue to Laurel Street and follow Laurel Street into downtown Conway, ending at Elm Street. Spectators are invited to view the parade along the route, but are reminded to be mindful of private property.
Those that who to register a golf cart must do so in advance. For a full list of golf cart rules, click here.
Movie night - Thompson Farms in Conway will be hosting a movie night every Friday night throughout the month of October. Flashlight Friday will feature several popular children's Halloween films. The schedule is as follows:
October 1: Hocus Pocus
October 8: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
October 15: Halloweentown
October 22: Haunted Mansion
October 29: Hocus Pocus
Tickets are $10 per person.
Thompson Farms will also be doing a Drive-In Mooovies, starting with Hocus Pocus! on Friday, Oct. 1. Limited spaces are available. Tickets for the Drive-In Mooovies event will be sold online only. Adults (ages 12 & up) are $9.00. Children (ages 3-11) are $5.00 and ages 2 and under are free.
Zombies on the Boardwalk — In Myrtle Beach, zombies will take over the Boardwalk as part of Boardwalk Fright Nights. Every Friday and Saturday in October, visitors can interact with zombies, two haunted houses, live entertainment, fortune tellers, vendors, a Kids Zone that features a bounce house and character meet and greets. Boardwalk Fright Nights begin Oct 1. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and last until 11 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat at Broadway at the Beach — Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach will be hosting a Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Participating merchants will be set up throughout Broadway at the Beach to hand out goodies to trick-or-treaters.
Market Common tour — A Myrtle Beach Area Ghosts, Pirates and Historic Families Tour is available at The Market Common on a climate-controlled trolley, which travels around south of Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet. Riders can meet in front of the Grand 14 Theater at The Market Common to begin boarding at 9:45 a.m. This event is every Thursday until Dec. 30. Tickets are $30 per person.
While in Murrells, participants will hear ghost stories, background on pirates that possibly frequented the shores 300 years ago. The trolley will make stops at The Gardener’s Cottage of Brookgreen Gardens, the Pawleys Island Hammock Shops Village and at a photo-worthy overlook in Murrells Inlet. Participants will also be able to meet one of the most noteworthy craftsmen of Pawleys Island, who has been demonstrating the rare art of hammock-making for three decades.
Dinner and ghost tales — Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet will also be hosting “Haints, Haunts and a Gothic Goodnight,” celebrating Gullah Geechee culture. Guests will spend an evening under the stars while dining on a Lowcountry buffet dinner. Following dinner, ghost tales from Gullah Geechee folklore told by Ron Daise, and gothic fiction performed by actor and horror icon Bill Oberst, Jr. Oberst, Jr. will be reading classic horror tales from Edgar Allen Poe.
The dinner buffet will include she-crab soup and vegetable soup, steamed oysters with crackers, cocktail sauce horseradish and hot sauce, Frogmore stew, chicken bog, fettuccine vegetable primavera, coleslaw, rolls, banana pudding, fruit bowls, iced tea and water.
The evening will begin with a Lowcountry Supper buffet provided by Inlet Affairs. Tickets are $50 for members of Brookgreen Gardens and $55 for non-members. Ticket includes admission and meal. A cash bar (wine and beer) will be available. A VIP ticket for $100 will include admission for one, the buffet with reserved seating in the Leonard Pavilion, one glass of wine, and premier parking.
The two night event will be held on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Both will start at 6 p.m.
Fall Festivities
Conway festival — The Conway Recreation Center will be hosting the Fall into Conway Fall Festival at 3rd Avenue and Laurel Street in Downtown Conway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Festivities include live music, fun for the kids and vendors.
Touch-A-Tractor Weekend - Thompson Farms in Conway will host Touch-A-Tractor Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 as multiple tractors from small to large will be on the farm for you and your family to look at and take pictures with. Enjoy Norma's Play Area with new activities such as a petting zoo that features 35 farm animals, a 6.5 acre corn maze, hay wagon rides, animal feedings, food truck and more.
It is $10 per person, ages 2 and up.
Loris Bog-Off — The annual Bog-Off is Oct. 16. The day-long event kicks off with the Loris Bog-Off 5K, followed by live music downtown Loris and the famous chicken bog cooking competition.
Oktoberfest at Market Common — Oktoberfest at The Market Common is Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. at Grand Park. Festivities will include a wide variety of beer selection, vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly events. There will a Kids Zone that includes face painting, inflatables and a petting zoo.
Mini marathon — The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon, along with three other races, will be held throughout the weekend on Oct. 16 and 17. All races will start near Grand Park in The Market Common. The Coastal 5K and GoRuck starts at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 16. The race is new for 2021 and participants in the Coastal 5K will wear a Ruck/backpack with the standard weight-10# for participants 150 lbs. and under, and 20# for those over 150 lbs. Rucks will be weighed at the beginning of the race. Following the Coastal 5K, the 1-mile fun run/walk is set for 8:45 a.m. and the Doggie Dash will take place at 9:30 a.m.
The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. The 13.1-mile course features 5 miles of oceanfront running. After the event, pull up a beach chair and relax at Plyler Park by the main stage and enjoy the post event live entertainment.
For more information or to register for one of the races, click here.
Harvest Home Weekend — Brookgreen Gardens will be hosting their annual Harvest Home Weekend, filled with a variety of fun family activities such as the pumpkin patch and the scarecrow building. Social distancing protocols will be enforced at those activities. Pumpkins and scarecrow kits are available while supplies last.
You can bring your own clothes to use for your scarecrow or use clothes from the individually prepared kits. For $5, you may take your scarecrow home. Visitors can also decorate their own pumpkins. Small pumpkins are $5 and large pumpkins are $9 while supplies last.
There will also be food vendors available.
