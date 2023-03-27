No one was injured during a Monday morning construction accident in Myrtle Beach where heavy construction equipment overturned and crashed into an adjacent hotel, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to 2200 N. Ocean Boulevard Monday morning after an excavator overturned during construction and collapsed into Boardwalk Beach Resort.
All occupants of the building were successfully evacuated without injury, though the building was damaged.
Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area for their own safety and the safety of the crews.
