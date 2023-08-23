As part of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, the city of Myrtle Beach announced a pair of opioid-related programs.
There will be a free workshop for overdose prevention and Narcan training at 3 p.m. Aug. 31 at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control office located at 927 Shine Ave.
There will also be an Horry County Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 at Chapin Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. that will include speakers, resources, food and reminders of those who have died from opioid use. Chapin Park is located at Kings Highway and 14th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said the city is tracking opioid-related overdoses and deaths.
Using 2017 as a starting point, there were 121 overdoses and one death. The numbers have increased each year with 10 deaths and 141 overdoses in 2018, 26 deaths and 239 overdoses in 2019, and 23 deaths and 300 overdoses in 2020. The high mark year was 2021 with 486 overdoes and 46 deaths. In 2022 there were 344 overdoses and 23 deaths.
Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said the opioid-related cases at J. Reuben Long in 2023 average 130 daily. He said there have been more than 800 opioid-related cases at the facility from January to July this year.
Prock said the city has been part of the 15th Judicial Circuit Heroin Coalition since 2016 to tackle issues such as prevention, education, public information and treatment. The coalition includes law enforcement, paramedics, physicians, local hospital staff, advocacy groups, counselors and those from treatment centers.
Additionally, the city’s fire department has an Opioid Response Team that includes a program coordinator and two peer support specialists. The goal of the team is to help those with substance abuse issues as well as helping loved ones who support them.
The response team aids those who self-report, those who are referred to the team through emergency response with suspected overdose calls and through post-overdose outreach with home visits.
The response team is available at 843-918-1600.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are five steps to if you see someone in distress that include first calling 911, giving Naloxone or Narcan if available, trying to keep the person away and breathing, laying the person on their side to prevent choking and stay with the person until first responders arrive.
For those not in an emergency situation, resources are available at 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline. There are also resources through United Way available by dialing 211. And the National Alliance on Mental Illness is available at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or by texting 62640.
