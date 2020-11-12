Five events, each expected to draw hundreds, were given the nod by Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order requires events expecting 250-plus to get approval from the state Department of Commerce.
The city is under a face mask mandate through Nov. 30 that can be extended under the emergency declaration. Everyone is required to wear a mask at public spaces including stores and restaurants. The order carries a $100 fine if convicted for failure to wear a mask.
The first event is Holiday Farmers Market Bazaar, an ongoing event every Thursday through Dec. 19 at Magnolia Row off Kings Highway and every Saturday at Valor Park in The Market Common area. The bazaar is set for noon-4 p.m. at both locations.
Magnolia Row is home to Mayor Brenda Bethune’s The Little White Dress bridal shop and her husband Brown Bethune’s 44 & King pub. The mayor recused herself from voting to approve the bazaar.
The bazaar is expected to be a community-based farmers market with 15-20 holiday themed vendors. It is expected to draw up to 1,000 attendees per day, and signs are to be posted with social distancing recommendations.
It is sponsored by the nonprofit Waccamaw Market Cooperative.
The second event, Welcome New Business, is slated for Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 6th Avenue North and Broadway Street beside Bridgette Bolie’s B-Nice Creations With Love craft store.
Bolie said the event is to create community awareness for new and existing businesses along Broadway Street. She said the first-time event is expected to draw about 100 people.
The third event is the annual tree lighting and holiday events at The Market Common from Nov. 21-Dec. 30. This with be the 12th year of the event.
The tree lighting is slated for Nov. 21 in front of Stone Theatres off Reed Street and Deville Street. Organizers said they have received permission from the state to hold the event.
The holiday events will be scattered throughout the shopping district and include pictures with Santa, holiday vendors and live music.
The city expects about 750 to attend the tree lighting and 100 to attend the holiday events each day.
The final two events are bookends on the same night on Ocean Boulevard and The Market Common with an expected 1,250 in attendance. Organizers said each has received permission from the state to hold the event.
The Market Common’s Valor Park will be the site of the Southern Times Square scheduled for 9 p.m.-1 a.m. on Dec. 31. The event will feature a ball drop, music and fireworks.
Although the event is free, tickets are required. Organizers said 1,500 tickets will be available.
On the same night, Ocean Boulevard will be the site of New Year Eve’s on the Boardwalk Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021 at Plyler Park slated for 8 p.m.-1 a.m. It includes vendors, live music, children’s activities and strolling performers.
The year-end event is expected to draw 500 people.
