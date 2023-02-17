Electric vehicle owners may begin to see more charging stations for their cars in Myrtle Beach soon.
The ordinance, which passed the first of two readings at Tuesday’s council meeting, would amend zoning codes to define and allow for EV charging stations as accessory uses. If approved, the charging stations would be permitted in almost all zoning districts as an additional structure depending on the type of charging station.
The ordinance distinguishes three levels of charging stations based on voltage.
The first is a Level 1 charging station, which is the standard one used in electric vehicles. It generates power for the vehicles through a 120-volt alternating current plug and does not require installation of charging equipment.
The second is a Level 2 EV charging station which charges through a 240-volt alternating current plug. This type requires installation whether it’s in homes or as a public charging station, as well as a dedicated 40-amp circuit.
A Level 3 EV charging station, also known as a Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC), has the highest voltage output at 480 volts through a direct current plug. This is the kind typically seen and used in public areas that look like a gas pump, like the one currently located at Coastal Grand Mall.
Both Level 1 and Level 2 EV charging stations would be allowed for all permitted uses in all zoning districts.
Level 3 EV charging stations would be allowed for accessory use in all uses and zoning districts except for residential use within the city as long as they meet certain conditions.
The highest level charging stations must meet current requirements for parking as well as setting all electrical vehicle charging station infrastructure a minimum of 10 feet away from any property lines.
Adequate landscape screening would also be required to build Level 3 EV charging cabinets and other related infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.