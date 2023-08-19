Atlantic Beach will soon be home to two electric vehicle DC fast chargers.

The Atlantic Beach chargers will be just the fourth fast charger location in Horry County, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, which has an online map of EV charging locations.

Town council approved a funding agreement with Santee Cooper for the charger installation at the Aug. 7 council meeting.

DC chargers can charge an electric vehicle from empty to 80% in 20 minutes to an hour. Compare that to the more common Level 2 chargers which can take four to 10 hours to charge a vehicle from empty to 80%. The Atlantic Beach fast chargers are funded from a $25,000 Santee Cooper “EVolve grant.”

“Electric vehicles are becoming more popular as costs come down and options increase,” Tracy Vreeland, a Santee Cooper spokesperson, wrote in an email. “We want to make sure our area is accessible for EV drivers whether they are local or here to visit.”

Santee Cooper has also awarded grants for level 2 EV chargers to be installed at Coastal Carolina University, McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and across from Conway City Hall. Two more EVolve grants are available for the year and businesses or organizations can apply at santeecooper.com/programs-incentives/empowerauto/commercial/ until Sept. 8.

Town manager Ben Quattlebaum said there is no timeline for the installation of the chargers yet.