Equipment used to clean up the Chinese balloon offshore was reported stolen in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to the city's police department.

Supplies were dropped Thursday for U.S. Navy sailors who are working offshore to recover the balloon and equipment being used for supplies was stolen during that time, according to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A truck and enclosed trailer may be associated with the crime, police said.

Anyone with information should call NMB's non-emergent line at 843-280-5511 or call or text the NMB detective tip hotline at 843-447-9376.

The U.S. Navy vessel attracted dozens of people as it came ashore in Cherry Grove on Thursday.

Bystanders took to the beach to watch as Navy personnel stepped onto the sand and met with North Myrtle Beach police officers.

The vessel's arrival comes nearly a week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese balloon off the Myrtle Beach coast. The balloon drifted across the country before its demise, and federal officials have said they suspect the balloon was used for surveillance.