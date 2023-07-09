Conservation groups are requesting the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control review a permit issued to a company allowing it to mine in the Conway area.
The Coastal Conservation League and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project say mining activities at Edge Road Mine should be prohibited because of how close it is to the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve.
“We are deeply concerned about this mine,” said Trapper Fowler with the Coastal Conservation League, adding the concern is the proximity to the heritage preserve – a more than 10,000-acre area that is home to 23 undisturbed Carolina Bays.
Last month, DHEC issued a permit to Soilutions, LLC, to operate the Edge Road Mine, with a total permitted area of 33 acres. About 22.5 acres could be affected and 10.4 acres are to be used as a buffer or undisturbed areas.
“You can imagine our concerns are amplified,” Fowler said. “We disagree with DHEC staff, that’s why we are requesting the RFR (request for final review).”
The documents within the permit state that sand and clay will be excavated and stockpiled on site. Blasting operations and processing plants are not permitted at the site.
The permit to mine comes after DHEC rescinded a previous general mining permit for the area, and did not punish the mine for removing stockpiled material and operating a mini-excavator in the corner of the mine site without a valid permit.
In 2021, the 4.8-acre mine, operated by Soilutions, was given a general mine permit (GP1), which is required for small nonmetallic mines of five acres or less.
Because Horry County is a coastal county, the mine required a general coastal zone consistency (GCZC) certification – a second standard of review meant to protect water resources in coastal areas. This certification has to happen before receiving a mine permit, an attorney representing the Coastal Conservation League said at the time.
However, when DHEC granted the general mine permit, the Coastal Conservation League requested a review, stating the GCZC certification had expired in 2018.
The Edge Road permit was then rescinded.
Jessica King, an attorney representing Soilutions, said Soilutions believes it is the only mine that had its coverage revoked due to this error.
“Since the revocation, Soilutions has not performed any mining at the property, as confirmed by DHEC inspections,” she said in a prepared statement.
The South Carolina Environmental Law Project and Coastal Conservation League argued that even after DHEC rescinded the permit, the mine continued its operation.
Now, since the permit was issued June 20, the Coastal Conservation League and the Environmental Law Project maintain the decision “fails to safeguard the surrounding community’s quality of life, which will be impacted by excess traffic, noise and dust from the mine.”
King said Soilutions has worked closely with DHEC and the community to better understand and address concerns about wildlife, groundwater and wetlands relating to the neighboring Lewis Ocean Bay Preserve.
Asked if Soilutions reached out to Coastal Conservation League, Fowler said he was not aware of the company contacting Coastal Conservation League or neighbors in the area of Edge Road.
“I don’t see how the applicant has addressed those concerns or worked with those citizens,” Fowler said. “To our knowledge, that has not been done.”
In Soilutions’ reclamation plan, the company states that during mining, wildlife areas, woodlands, cropland and residences will be protected with a "variety of methods.”
“Protection of these resources can be achieved in part by observing setbacks to property lines, conducting concurrent reclamation as feasible, using accepted agronomic practices to establish temporary and permanent vegetation,” documents state. “Wildlife may be temporarily displaced during mining; however, experience has shown once mining ceases and reclamation completed new wildlife habitats are formed and populated by indigenous animal species.”
In the prepared statement, King said: “Soilutions is a small, local family-owned business run by two brothers. They have never owned or operated any other sand mines and are surprised by the amount of opposition that has been aimed at them in the permitting process.”
King added that Soilutions’ owners are “true outdoorsmen.”
“They appreciate the value of the Lewis Ocean Bay Preserve and feel confident that their operations will have no negative effects on it and will provide a huge benefit with the long-term final use of the mining site as a 15 or more-acre pond,” she said.
DHEC received two Requests for Final Review (RFR) on Wednesday regarding the permit decision: one filed by the South Carolina Environmental Law Project on behalf of the Coastal Conservation League, and a second filed by Stanley Barnett on behalf of William S. Livingston, a DHEC spokesperson confirmed.
In the more than 30-page request for review filed by South Carolina Environmental Law Project, on behalf of the Coastal Conservation League, the organization alleges multiple violations and states the initial GP1 and the latest mining permit for the site should have never been issued.
The DHEC spokesperson said the agency doesn’t comment on potential or pending RFRs.
DHEC's board has 60 days from the date of receipt of an RFR to either conduct a final review conference or decline to review the matter further, according to DHEC.
