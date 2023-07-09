Conservation groups are requesting the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control review a permit issued to a company allowing it to mine in the Conway area.

The Coastal Conservation League and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project say mining activities at Edge Road Mine should be prohibited because of how close it is to the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve.

“We are deeply concerned about this mine,” said Trapper Fowler with the Coastal Conservation League, adding the concern is the proximity to the heritage preserve – a more than 10,000-acre area that is home to 23 undisturbed Carolina Bays.

Last month, DHEC issued a permit to Soilutions, LLC, to operate the Edge Road Mine, with a total permitted area of 33 acres. About 22.5 acres could be affected and 10.4 acres are to be used as a buffer or undisturbed areas.

“You can imagine our concerns are amplified,” Fowler said. “We disagree with DHEC staff, that’s why we are requesting the RFR (request for final review).”

The documents within the permit state that sand and clay will be excavated and stockpiled on site. Blasting operations and processing plants are not permitted at the site.

The permit to mine comes after DHEC rescinded a previous general mining permit for the area, and did not punish the mine for removing stockpiled material and operating a mini-excavator in the corner of the mine site without a valid permit.

In 2021, the 4.8-acre mine, operated by Soilutions, was given a general mine permit (GP1), which is required for small nonmetallic mines of five acres or less.

Because Horry County is a coastal county, the mine required a general coastal zone consistency (GCZC) certification – a second standard of review meant to protect water resources in coastal areas. This certification has to happen before receiving a mine permit, an attorney representing the Coastal Conservation League said at the time.

However, when DHEC granted the general mine permit, the Coastal Conservation League requested a review, stating the GCZC certification had expired in 2018.