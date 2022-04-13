Rezoning requests stand between construction of a new healthcare facility and a Dollar General along Fourth Avenue in Conway.
The requests, which were grouped together for Conway Planning Commission’s discussion Thursday, include plans for Dollar General to relocate across the street from its current Fourth Avenue location within the Conway Shopping Center. A new health care facility would be constructed where the shopping center is located.
Represented by G3 Engineering, the applications were submitted to the city by Health Care Partners of South Carolina and Dollar General. Both applications request rezonings from commercial core to highway commercial. However, the city’s comprehensive plan identifies all parcels involved as commercial core.
The highway commercial district allows for shopping, entertainment and automobile-oriented activities and is typically found on or near major highways, according to Conway's zoning code. Commercial core zoning is used to establish a thriving commercial and mixed-use district adjacent to downtown area.
Dollar General is requesting the rezoning for just under an acre at 1503 Fourth Ave. The property is owned by Conway 701 DG LLC, according to Horry County land records.
Health Care Partners of South Carolina is asking the city to rezone nearly five acres spanning two parcels at 1500 Fourth Ave. These parcels are where the Conway Shopping Center is located. The two lots are owned by Health Care Partners of South Carolina, land records state.
According to planning department records, Dollar General applied for a building permit in March with a design that included a parking lot between the primary structure and Fourth Avenue, which did not meet the zoning requirements.
Commercial core zoning requires placing parking behind primary structures and having primary structures within three feet of the adjacent public street and sidewalk for “ease of pedestrian access,” planning documents state.
“The intent of the CC District is to establish a thriving commercial and mixed-use district adjacent to the Central Business District that provides form and use of development compatible to that of the CBD, but not as strict with regards to design standards,” planning documents state.
The main difference between commercial core and highway commercial is the proximity between the road and the front of the structure, said Allison Hardin, Conway’s planning and development director.
“Core commercial brings it up to the street. In particular, this neighborhood is a walkable neighborhood,” Hardin said.
Buildings that come up to the street can create a “slowing-down impact” for drivers, Hardin said, adding that people tend to drive slower when buildings are built closer to the street.
On the other hand, highway commercial zonings are meant for properties along highways, she said.
“Fourth Avenue is not a highway,” she said.
Planning staff did not support the application because of the conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan and the city’s hopes to extend the downtown feel to that portion of Fourth Avenue in the future.
The Conway Planning Commission ultimately recommended approval of the two requests, which the commission combined into one proposal.
David Elliott with G3 Engineering presented plans for the two properties, saying this would be a $20 to $25 million investment into the city of Conway.
The Health Care Partners of South Carolina facility would house Conway Medical Center services, an imaging center and specialist rotations, Elliott said.
Dollar General would relocate across U.S. 701 on a vacant lot where buses currently park, he said. The store’s parking lot would be along the front and down the side of the new standalone building.
Elliott added that a big challenge would be trying to grade the Dollar General site.
“To put the store right up at the front puts up for a major transition of grades that have to be accommodated for that building,” he said.
That area of Fourth Avenue is susceptible to flooding during rain events, though it is not located within a flood zone. Hardin said the plans for the three lots would have to follow the city’s stormwater ordinance and would have to design the stormwater so that it works within the city’s current stormwater process in that section.
Regarding the request to rezoning, Elliott said the firm does not believe that rezoning to highway commercial would “bring about a difference from other facilities in the area.”
“We also note both of these facilities are in need of renewal,” he said. “We are in a major way going to improve both of these properties and be an asset to the city of Conway.”
The two rezoning requests are expected to appear on Conway City Council’s next agenda for council discussion. From there, the council will decide the next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.