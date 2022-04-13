Rezoning requests stand between construction of a new healthcare facility and a Dollar General along Fourth Avenue in Conway.

The requests, which were grouped together for Conway Planning Commission’s discussion Thursday, include plans for Dollar General to relocate across the street from its current Fourth Avenue location within the Conway Shopping Center. A new health care facility would be constructed where the shopping center is located.

Represented by G3 Engineering, the applications were submitted to the city by Health Care Partners of South Carolina and Dollar General. Both applications request rezonings from commercial core to highway commercial. However, the city’s comprehensive plan identifies all parcels involved as commercial core.

The highway commercial district allows for shopping, entertainment and automobile-oriented activities and is typically found on or near major highways, according to Conway's zoning code. Commercial core zoning is used to establish a thriving commercial and mixed-use district adjacent to downtown area.

Dollar General is requesting the rezoning for just under an acre at 1503 Fourth Ave. The property is owned by Conway 701 DG LLC, according to Horry County land records.

Health Care Partners of South Carolina is asking the city to rezone nearly five acres spanning two parcels at 1500 Fourth Ave. These parcels are where the Conway Shopping Center is located. The two lots are owned by Health Care Partners of South Carolina, land records state.

According to planning department records, Dollar General applied for a building permit in March with a design that included a parking lot between the primary structure and Fourth Avenue, which did not meet the zoning requirements.

Commercial core zoning requires placing parking behind primary structures and having primary structures within three feet of the adjacent public street and sidewalk for “ease of pedestrian access,” planning documents state.