Twenty medical residents at the Grand Strand Medical Center gathered on the beach Thursday for training in emergency rescue, running through beachside drills with Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue.

“These are all doctors that have graduated from medical school and are training to be emergency medical residents,” said Dr. Jared Lark, attending emergency physician at GSMC. “This was off last year because of COVID.”

As the only hospital in Myrtle Beach that treats drowning, GSMC receives a high volume of victims of drownings.

“We take care of the third most drowning of any hospitals in the country,” Lark said. “Other regions may have more drownings but they have more hospitals to handle the capacity.”

Ocean Rescue, which often works in tandem with emergency medical doctors, completed around 70 rescue missions in 2020. The Ocean Rescue team has been part of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department since 2018.

To prepare for various drownings, residents practiced with canisters, longboards and jet skis.

Canisters, the flotation device, are used for inner-shore rescues, longboards are for further out, where the rescuer props the patient on the board and paddles them ashore, and jet skis are used for very far out, often for if a boat tips over.

The exercises were meant to prepare the doctors for the dynamic nature of the job.

“Emergency medical residents are expected to practice in all different environments,” Lark said, listing beaches and forests as examples.

Residents who came out to practice said it gave them an upfront preview of what to expect.

"These guys are healthy guys,” second-year resident Justin Denny said of Ocean Rescue. “One of the hardest parts of these demonstrations is helping out these guys.”

Jonathan Bryan, another second-year resident, said it was a good opportunity to see the Ocean Rescue in a different capacity.

“We see a lot of them in the hospital, in the emergency room,” he said. “And they’re out here showing us their side of things.”

“I’ve never done anything like this,” he continued. “My brother and sister were both lifeguards. I wasn’t.”