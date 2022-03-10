An electric motorcycle police fleet could soon grace the streets of Conway.
The City of Conway plans to spend about $18,600 for four electric motorcycles for the city’s police department – a step toward phasing in electric vehicles as motor companies have announced the transition to electric in the coming years.
As part of that move toward electric and having a growing city that demands more services, Conway is creating its own Fleet Department, a branch off of its Public Utilities Department.
Rock Rabon, Conway’s first Fleet Department director, said the transition to electric vehicles could come with some challenges.
“When you transfer over to electric, you’re going to have to change your department,” Rabon said, adding training, new equipment and tools will be required. “It’s going to be a big learning curve.”
The city currently has about 200 vehicles, which includes all of the fire trucks and engines, about 60 police vehicles and various other city department vehicles. About 35 to 40% are vehicles, mostly made by Ford, while the rest are heavy equipment, parts and other types of vehicles.
On any given day, a fire engine could be on the lift in the shop, right beside a broken tractor and a van being serviced. Soon, an electric police motorcycle could be in the mix.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long said the new electric motorcycles will be mostly used for traffic needs and a quicker response to congested areas.
“Those have had really good success,” Long said, adding that he has seen the motorcycles work well for Greenville city police.
Lake Busbee is one of those areas that can be difficult to navigate with a patrol car, Long said.
“Collisions [at Lake Busbee] back up traffic into Conway,” he said. “We can’t even push a police car in there to try and move things … Cars just are so difficult to move and get out and through traffic, and the motorcycles are much more agile.”
The motorcycles could also be used for speed enforcement.
As far as transitioning to electric police vehicles, Long said he is still researching that possibility. With many needs inside a patrol car, like a radio, computer and other technology, Long said he's unsure at this point if electric police vehicles would be a smart move. He added that he'd like to make sure an electric vehicle is sufficient enough for police officers' needs, and stay cool as police vehicles are cranked for long hours.
June Wood, Conway’s spokesperson, said the city’s entire fleet has expanded as the city has grown — another reason for the creation of the new department.
“As the footprint grows, so do the services,” she said.
The Fleet Department handles anything the city owns with a motor — from forklifts to lawnmowers to tractors. Over the last year, Rabon has worked to better organize the rotation of vehicles being serviced, tracking miles and when a vehicle or piece of equipment needs to be replaced.
“I track everything,” he said.
In fact, the amount of city vehicles has grown so much over the past several years that if a city employee has an issue, they can’t just drive up anymore. They have to make an appointment.
“We’re a little more set up like dealerships are,” Rabon said.
And Rabon is probably one of the few department heads who have to communicate with every single department in the city.
“The maintenance facility is a handful by itself,” he said. “You really need someone to take charge and be hands on.”
The creation of the new department was part of the discussion during Conway's recent budget retreat. To finalize this change, city council will have to approve it during a first and second reading.
The transition to electric vehicles for Conway will be a relatively slow one and will come in phases, but the city will have to think about charging stations, the cost and maintenance of battery-powered vehicles.
“We are going to jump in since we’ve seen the reporting on Chevrolet and Ford shifting to electric. The market is really adjusting to that,” Wood said. “We just want to be forward thinking in how we are going to address this.”
