The longest-serving sitting member of Horry County Council, Harold Worley doesn’t see his work as finished.
After nearly two decades on county council — not to mention four years on North Myrtle Beach City Council and two terms in the S.C. House of Representatives — the 73-year-old hotelier still has some policy goals.
“There’s some issues out there that I strongly believe in and I want to get passed before I step aside,” said Worley, whose District 1 covers much of the North Strand, including Little River, North Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach. “I just feel that if I don’t lead the charge on a few issues, they just will not happen. And I think in the long run it would hurt Horry County.”
Specifically, if elected to another term, Worley hopes to see the county implement higher impact fees on new construction.
Although discussed by county officials for decades, the council finally approved impact fees in July, though not before reducing the rate from nearly $5,000 per new home to $1,236.
Worley has been leading the effort to raise those rates, especially the fees that generate funding for transportation projects.
“I am pro development, but it has to be organized,” he said. “Right now, we’re not keeping up infrastructure: roads, stormwater, public safety. I could go on and on. … This growth storm, as I call it, is blowing through Horry County. Once everything is built out, these developers are going to be gone to another site, and it’s going to leave the people here with the problems.”
Roads are a major concern for the county as it grapples with explosive growth. That surge has strained local infrastructure, prompting residents to demand road improvements.
But transportation levies would be the highest impact fees the county would charge. For example, if the county adopted the transportation rates they considered over the summer, the cost of a new home would have increased by $3,113.
Worley said the hike is needed.
“The state is just not going to step up and fix our local roads,” Worley said. “Our local roads are the heartbeat of Horry County.”
Worley has touted impact fees as preferable to raising taxes because it forces new residents to help pay for projects rather than placing all of that burden on the people already here. However, the levies are not without challenges. For example, impact fee funds can’t be used to pay for recurring expenses such as employee salaries. So while the county can use that money to build a police station, they couldn’t use it to pay for an officer’s salary.
Worley understands this, but he’s asked county officials to consider shifting impact fee money toward capital projects and moving the dollars already in that account to pay for the expenses that impact fees can’t legally be used to cover.
Yet what happens if growth slows and suddenly impact fee revenues dry up?
Worley said the county would spend less on building projects because the growth wouldn’t demand it.
“It’s kind of tit for tat,” he said. “If you understand business, that’s the way it works.”
Apart from impact fees, Worley supports the county pursuing other road projects such as the Busbee Bypass, which would connect U.S. 701 South with S.C. 544 via a new road and bridge over the Waccamaw River.
“If you don’t step into that bottleneck in Conway coming and going, nothing’s going to change,” he said. “That should be one of the priorities."
As for other road needs, Worley acknowledged that he’s faced criticism for his opposition to pledging county funds to build I-73 until state and federal officials commit to funding their share of the project. Worley said the county has other road needs and he doesn’t want to pour all the revenues from hospitality fees (the levies on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets) into I-73, though he’s not opposed to contributing local money to the project.
“That is just not correct,” he said of the criticism that he’s anti-I-73. “I am anti how we’re going to pay for it. I am not on [former county council chairman] Mark Lazarus’s team with us taking all of the hospitality fee money like we did on 31 and 22 and some of these other projects. I’m just not going to support that.”
Worley also supports raising the salaries for patrol officers to attract the best talent.
“Until we pay these entry level police officers more money, a living wage, they’re not going to stay with us,” he said. “We’re going to have the going rate-plus if we’re going to have good men and women.”
That’s a critical need, he said, and he’s already proposed those raises to the council.
Although he’s spent decades in elected office, Worley stressed that unfinished business has motivated him to seek another four-year term.
“I don’t play golf,” he said. “I have no hobbies. Politics is the only thing I do, and I like to think of it as helping people … I’m just a service kind of guy.”
Worley is being challenged by North Strand pharmacist Jenna Dukes. Dukes and Worley will be on the ballot for the June 14 Republican Primary. With no Democratic opposition, the primary winner is essentially a lock to take the seat.
