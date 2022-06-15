Incumbent Tracy Winters defeated Lorraine Mallon in Tuesday’s Republican Primary for the District 3 seat on the Horry County Board of Education.
Winters received 54% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Election officials plan to certify the results Thursday. With no Democratic opposition in November, Winters is in line to keep the seat.
“I’m very excited and very humbled,” Winters said.
District 3 covers most of the Carolina Forest area. Winters took over the District 3 post in November following the death of her husband Ray Winters from COVID-19. The school board originally appointed her to the position.
Moving forward, Tracy Winters said overcrowding, learning loss, teacher pay and safety in schools are some of the issues she plans to focus on during her new term.
“There are certain issues in the district that I want to work on and improve,” she said.
There are plans for two new elementary schools – one on Carolina Forest Boulevard near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center and the other off Ronald McNair Boulevard near S.C. 31.
Winters hopes these schools will help alleviate the overcrowding in Carolina Forest education. She also said help is on the way for Carolina Forest High School, noting that a modular is en route and will bring eight additional classrooms.
But the effort isn’t going to stop there, Winters said.
“I would like to see an additional building on the grounds eventually,” she said. “And then hopefully eventually a whole new high school.”
When it comes to security, Winters said she wants to ensure the district has the correct measures “to keep our children safe.” That message resonates with many following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.
Winters supported a motion at the previous Horry County school board meeting to hire a security company for an evaluation.
“It doesn’t hurt to have a second pair of eyes to see that any improvements that need to take place within our schools [are] for the safety of our children,” Winters said. “The safety of the children, that does come first.”
Winters hopes to have that evaluation completed before classes begin this August.
“If any additional items are needed for security, I’m really hoping to get those in place before the start of the new school year,” Winters said.
