Republican voters should expect to see three advisory questions on their primary ballots.
Answers collected from the three yes-or-no questions will not prompt any immediate change, but it helps the party gauge the opinion of voters for potential changes to laws in the future.
The first question reads: Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?
Lynn Teague, issues and action vice president of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, said there has been a “longstanding desire” to get rid of open primaries in the state, adding that most elections are decided in the primary.
Voting “yes” to this question indicates support for eliminating open primaries — where a voter could cast a ballot for Republicans or Democrats – and voting on a ballot with only candidates from the party in which a voter is registered.
“The League of Women Voters does not like people being disenfranchised,” she said.
Teague said most advisory ballot questions are written to convince voters, regardless of the party.
The second question on the ballot asks voters if school board candidates should run as a candidate of the political party of their choice “just like candidates for other elected offices.”
Teague said she encourages voters to think about school boards becoming partisan.
A “yes” vote to this question means a voter is in support of partisan candidates running for school board.
The last question deals with the party responsible for paying damages in a civil lawsuit. It reads: "In a situation where there is more than one person responsible for damages in a lawsuit, do you support changing South Carolina law so that each person should pay damages based on that person’s actual share of fault?"
Mandy Powers Norrell, a Lancaster attorney and former state representative, said that if the question received a favorable vote and state law changed, it could limit a victim’s ability to recover financially from another's wrongdoing, such as a car crash.
Norrell, whose firm practices injury law, used the example of an 18-year-old with no assets who is overserved at a bar, then gets behind the wheel and causes a crash that injures someone else to the point the person needs a life care plan.
“Should the innocent person not get his medical needs taken care of because the bar didn’t drive drunk and hit him, they only overserved the guy who did?” she said. “The bar is still the proximate [cause].”
In this case, Norrell said, if the bar didn’t have to pay for its negligence, then taxpayers would have to foot the bill.
“In the proposed law change, the victim would have to pursue each entity in the proportion of their liability,” she said. “So if the verdict is $1 million and they find that the insolvent teenager is 90% to blame, then that’s 90% of the verdict damages that the victim can probably never collect.”
