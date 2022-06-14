Three candidates are running for the District 6 Horry County Board of Education seat, which includes parts of Socastee and St. James. However, just two will be in a contested primary Tuesday. The seat is currently held by Helen Mason Smith, who is running for school board chair. Republicans Lyn Bondi and Pam Dawson will face each other in the primary. Libertarian Steve Witt is also running for the seat and will face the Republican winner in November.
Lyn Bondi
A physical therapist, Bondi said she chose to run for the District 6 seat because of her 3-year-old son, Maverick.
For Bondi, growth would be a top priority if she is elected.
“One of the things I’m most interested in is digging into is how crowded the schools are,” Bondi said. “I don’t want to go in with too much of a hard agenda or hard and fast views. I’m [willing to] see different perspectives."
Bondi has lived in Horry County for five years and moved to the area from New Jersey with her husband John, and has two stepchildren and a toddler.
Pam Dawson
A member of the Horry County Planning Commission, Dawson previously served as the chairwoman of the Horry County Parks and Open Space Board, as director of the Greater Burgess Community Association and as director of the Prince Creek West Road and Parks Association.
If elected to the school board, Dawson would be required to leave her seat on the commission.
“I have and do love my service on planning. I would be well pleased to stay, but I believe that is a very open door," she said. "If I were to lose [the school board election], I would intend to stay."
Managing the budget to tackle growth issues ranks high on her priority list.
“Schools are publicly funded. I believe our board members have a responsibility to be good stewards of our public funds,” she said.
Dawson and her husband of 23 years have one daughter and three adult grandchildren. She and her husband are active in the community and are members of Belin United Methodist Church.
Steve Witt
If elected, Witt said he hopes to bring more transparency and give parents a stronger voice in the district if he is elected to the open District 6 spot on the Horry County Board of Education.
“I want to be fully transparent with families … we need to go back to what the constitution has – limited government,” Witt said. “I want to give parents a voice within the school system.”
Originally from Silver Springs, Maryland, Witt grew up vacationing in Horry County. He said he moved to the area about 23 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.