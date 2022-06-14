When Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson announced he was running for Congress, that meant there would be an opening for this position. Two current board members, Helen Smith and David Cox, are running for the seat, along with longtime Horry County Schools employee Darrell Ricketts. With no Democratic opposition in November, the primary winner is essentially guaranteed to take the seat.
David Cox
Cox, who represents District 4, announced plans to run for chair in January. He is the longest serving member currently on the Horry County Board of Education.
District 4 includes parts of Socastee, Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.
Cox was first elected to the school board in 2008 and represented District 9 (the Loris area) for two terms. He won his current seat in 2016. Cox and his wife Karen have eight children and 16 grandchildren.
Cox has campaigned on his experience serving residents on both sides of the Intracoastal Waterway.
“I have the unique experience of serving students and parents as a school board member in both the eastern and western areas of the county,” Cox said in the news release announcing his candidacy. “I believe it’s best for the students and staff to have someone leading the board who is familiar with school board procedures, the individual desires of parents and teachers throughout the county and the experience of dealing with the many changes that have been thrust upon us as a result of the Covid epidemic.”
Helen Mason Smith
Smith currently represents District 6, which covers parts of the Socastee and St. James areas.
A Socastee native, Smith served on the board for 18 years beginning in the late 1980s. The last six years of her stint were as chairman before leaving the board in 2002.
Smith spent her career as the owner of a hair salon followed by 12 years of managing building projects with S.E. Smith Construction company.
She and her husband Randy have been married for 50 years and have three children and seven grandchildren.
“This isn’t where I thought I would be 20 years ago, but I am excited to offer my service as the Horry County School Board Chairman to our children, our educators, and our citizens,” Smith said in a news release.
Darrell Ricketts
Ricketts is currently an at-will employee in Horry County Schools, with 37 years of experience across the district as an agriculture teacher, a horticulture teacher and as a principal at Aynor High School.
Ricketts announced during the Jan. 24 Horry County Board of Education meeting that he planned to run for the chair.
As a grandparent with a grandchild in an HCS elementary school, he said he has a different perspective to share. Ricketts also serves as a part-time pastor for two local Methodist churches.
“I think I can be an effective leader to the board – a perspective maybe they haven’t thought about,” Ricketts said. “We are an innovative district, and there are lots of important things happening, but [there are also] greater challenges. We need to engage the community and engage educators to solve some of those challenges.”
The teacher shortage is one of the top issues Ricketts said the board is facing right now. He believes his experience will be valuable.
“I’m not really ready to give up my ability to influence education,” Ricketts said. “I’ve had a lot of great experiences in this county and I think I can add something into where we need to go next.”
