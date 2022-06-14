This primary features an incumbent, a former congressional candidate and a former city councilman. County councilman Orton Bellamy is trying to keep his post. He’s being challenged by former Conway City Councilman Tom Anderson and Jeanette Spurlock, who initially ran for the 7th Congressional District seat but ultimately switched to a local race. The district spans from Conway to Bucksport. With no Democratic opposition, the primary winner is a lock to take this seat. County council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
Tom Anderson
For two decades, Anderson served on Conway City Council. He said that experience would be helpful at the county level.
“The City of Conway invested a lot of money and time in me,” he said. “Every opportunity that I had, I took classes, seminars. I tried to learn about government and how it works.”
If elected, Anderson said he would support constructing the Busbee Bypass, a proposed road and bridge project that would cross the Waccamaw River just south of U.S. 501. He’s also advocating for spending more money on public safety personnel and he wants to see the county’s ditches and canals better maintained and the area's wetlands preserved.
Anderson also said his measured approach to leadership would reduce the infighting on the council.
“What has Conway gotten from Horry County from the tax dollars that are paid by the residents of Conway?” he asked. “What have we gotten in forever?”
An Horry County native, Anderson holds a political science degree from Coastal Carolina University and works as a self-employed builder. The 55-year-old also manages properties. He’s married and has two children.
Orton Bellamy
Orton Bellamy is campaigning on his record.
The 66-year-old retired U.S. Army officer became the first Republican to hold the District 7 seat when he was first elected four years ago.
Since taking office, Bellamy has supported charging impact fees on new construction and providing raises for public safety personnel.
“My No. 1 priority is public safety,” he said. “As you can see, I voted for pay raises for police officers, longevity pay, training and equipment for the fire department, EMS and E911. That’s my No. 1 priority.”
Bellamy has chaired the council’s subcommittee on flooding and served on the redistricting committee that helped shape the lines of the new council districts after the latest U.S. Census.
If reelected, he said he would support additional public safety enhancements (including a fifth police precinct), flood mitigation efforts and improvements to U.S. 701 and S.C. 905 and the widening of S.C. 90.
A native of Little River, Bellamy graduated from North Myrtle Beach High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois; and a master’s degree in public administration from American Military University in Charles Town, West Virginia. He served in the military for 21 years, and he now owns a parole and pardon consulting company. A widower, he has a daughter and a grandson.
“My family has a history of public service,” he said. “It was instilled in me to serve my country, serve my community to the best of my ability.”
Jeanette Spurlock
Spurlock considers herself the most conservative candidate in the District 7 race.
Although she initially pursued the region’s congressional seat, she later decided on a more local focus.
“You can't fix Washington if you don't fix Main St. USA,” her campaign's news release states.
Throughout her time on the campaign trail, Spurlock said she’s heard the same concerns from residents: they worry about surging growth outpacing infrastructure, when the next flood will come and whether taxes will rise. She also said many residents are confused by the county’s processes and don’t feel as though they are receiving enough information about new development.
“That’s kind of going to be my goal,” she said, “to find a way to get as much information out before these meetings take place where everyone’s voting on things that are life-changing for the people around them. … My goal was to be a voice for the people and try to correct some of the things that were making them unhappy.”
Spurlock said she’s disagreed with some of Bellamy’s decisions on county council.
Before he won the seat, Bellamy unsuccessfully ran for office as a Democrat. He also welcomed an executive committee member of the state’s Democratic Party to the county's redistricting committee.
“He flops back and forth between being a Republican and being a Democrat,” she said.
Spurlock, 51, moved to Horry County more than 30 years ago. A mother of three and grandmother of two, she manages a storage and business center on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.