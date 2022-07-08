Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus took his election protest to the state Republican Party Friday, one day after the county party refused to hear his objections to the results of the June 28 runoff for council chair.
The runoff results, which were certified last week, showed Lazarus losing to incumbent Johnny Gardner by 260 votes. However, Lazarus has emphasized that nearly 1,400 Democratic absentee ballots were mistakenly sent to Republican voters, potentially altering the outcome. The mistake was not caught until just days before the election.
“There’s no provision in the law [for remedying this situation] because this was not anticipated or expected,” Lazarus said. “If they believe in integrity of the vote, then this should be well received.”
State GOP spokeswoman Claire Brady confirmed that the state party received Lazarus’s appeal on Friday afternoon. She said a date for the appeal hearing has not been set yet, but it will be sometime next week in Columbia.
Lazarus first filed his protest with the Horry County Republican Party on Tuesday morning. The county GOP then scheduled a hearing for Thursday night at Journey Church inside Inlet Square Mall. But before Lazarus could make his case, Gardner’s attorney Jarrett Bouchette asked that the local party dismiss the protest because it was filed after the deadline listed in state law.
Bouchette said state law requires that the protest be filed by noon on the Monday following the certification of an election. Although Monday was the Fourth of July, Bouchette contended that the law makes no exceptions for holidays.
“Monday means Monday,” he said.
Ultimately, 40 of the Horry County Republican Party's executive committee members agreed with Bouchette and dismissed Lazarus's protest, saying it was filed late.
But Lazarus’s lawyer Butch Bowers, who is also the state party’s attorney, insisted that the appeal was filed on time. He noted that the state GOP has not interpreted the 60-year-old statute in the way Gardner’s lawyer described.
When reached Friday afternoon, Gardner said he hadn’t seen Lazarus's appeal yet.
“We’ll go wherever we need to go to make sure we’re doing everything right and proper,” he said. “I’ve never been through this before. I don’t know what the next step is. We’ll just have to figure it out.”
Gardner stressed that just because the wrong absentee ballots were initially sent to voters doesn’t mean those individuals didn’t have an opportunity to vote.
County election officials have blamed a glitch at a West Columbia printing company for causing the 1,377 Democratic ballots to be mailed to Republican voters.
Once the mistake was recognized, the affected voters were sent a new GOP ballot and a letter telling them to return the completed absentee ballot to the election office in Conway before 7 p.m. on June 28 or vote at their polling place on Election Day.
Despite the time constraints, Gardner said those voters did have an opportunity to vote and they may have decided not to cast a ballot. He said he’s been frustrated by Lazarus’s description of what happened.
“The most aggravating thing about this whole deal is they keep mischaracterizing the evidence,” he said. “They keep saying it’s almost 1,400 votes. That is not true. … The truth of the matter is it’s a ballot. It’s not a vote.”
He also pointed out that the absentee votes received after the Election Day deadline legally could not be added to the total. And even if they could, he said, that wouldn’t change the outcome.
Ultimately, the state party has the final say in these matters and only the state party could order a new election.
Lazarus has acknowledged that he may not win back his old post — Gardner first defeated him in 2018 — but he said it’s important for the process to be above board.
“We’re not saying that this is even going to work out for me to win,” he said. “This is about voter integrity and having your vote counted.”
