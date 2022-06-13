There is no evidence that local blogger David Hucks tried to bribe 7th congressional district candidate Mark McBride to drop out of the Republican Primary and endorse Ken Richardson, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Monday.

“I don’t know what happened between Mark McBride and David Hucks, but I knew the whole time it was total bullshit,” said Richardson, who’s running against McBride, incumbent Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, and state Rep. Russell Fry, among others, for the GOP nomination on Tuesday. “I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong. But the public didn’t know that.”

In a letter dated Monday, Deputy Attorney General Donald Zelenka wrote to State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel that there was “insufficient evidence” in a 10-minute phone call between McBride and Hucks to support finding a violation of state code 7-25-200, which makes it illegal to offer, attempt to offer, or accept anything of value in exchange for filing for state or federal elected office or withdrawing as a candidate for such office.

“There is also insufficient evidence of criminal intent by Mr. Hucks in the 10 minute telephone call,” Zelenka wrote. “I further find that there is no credible evidence at this time that any other candidate made an illegal or actual offer of employment to Mr. McBride or gave David Hucks actual or apparent authority to do so on their behalf.”

On Monday, both Richardson and Hucks criticized the timing of the announcement right before Tuesday’s election.

“I’m mad because they’ve held onto this damn thing until hours before the damn polls open and they come out with this,” Richardson said. “They already smeared my name all over the news. SLED never even called me, they never even talked to me.”

“The timing, we’re done the day before the election,” Hucks added. “For me, the timing is fine but for the candidate that’s falsely accused, the timing is curious. How soon did they know? We knew we had not bribed this man. It’s obviously good news, but I’ll use the word curious. It feels political.”