Carla Schuessler defeated John Cassidy on Tuesday for the Republican nomination to take the newly created District 61 State House seat.
Schuessler will face Democrat Ashlyn Preaux in the November general election.
In a race that stayed close all night, Schuessler pulled away with a 54% to 46% victory and an unofficial tally of 2,303 votes to Cassidy’s 1,991.
Election officials are expected to certify the results Thursday.
Schuessler could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
District 61 encompasses parts of the Myrtle Beach area and Conway along U.S. 501. The district was created after the last U.S. Census due to the area’s growth.
Schuessler, chief operating officer of the Myrtle Beach law firm Complete Legal Defense Team, campaigned on her history of community service.
Originally from the Midwest, Schuessler moved to Horry County 25 years ago.
A graduate of Illinois State University, she spent 11 years in homeowner association management and five and a half years as the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.
In her current COO role over the last two years, Schuessler said she has worked to restructure, increase profitability and grow the firm.
Schuessler said she has a passion for service, and both her professional and volunteer careers have been centered around listening, representing residents and communities and advocating for their needs.
“I have advocated for these needs at the local, state and federal levels, and have built strong relationships in Columbia that will benefit our area,” she said during the campaign. “I also have experience managing multi-million dollar budgets with multiple funding sources, which will prove beneficial in the State House.”
Schuessler has said the best government is one that is closest to its people.
“Much of what I am hearing from the residents of District 61 are concerns about the economy, repair, congestion and safety of our roads, flooding issues, needed infrastructure, education and support of first responders,” Schuessler has said. “We send a tremendous amount of tax dollars to Columbia and proportionately we do not get our fair share back. This new House seat gives District 61 and Horry County the opportunity to have an additional voice advocating for more funding to come back to our area to fix the problems that we have and help plan for the future.”
Schuessler’s primary opponent, Cassidy, had run on his business background and touted his ability to creatively solve problems.
The general election for District 61 is set for Nov. 8.
