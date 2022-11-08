Horry County will soon have a new congressman.

Russell Fry, the 37-year-old Republican state representative from Surfside Beach who beat incumbent Tom Rice during the GOP Primary, was projected to win the South Carolina 7th Congressional District general election in a landslide Tuesday. The district includes a large swath of the Pee Dee region, including both Horry and Georgetown counties.

Riding on what he called the "red wave," Fry beat Democratic candidate Daryl Scott of Conway. As of 10:45 p.m. with all eight counties in the district reporting partial results, Fry was leading the race with 107,060 votes to Scott's 61,049.

In a speech Tuesday night at The Boathouse in Myrtle Beach, Fry thanked his supporters for spending more than a year knocking on doors and making phone calls. He said he would fight in Washington to secure the border, end the opioid epidemic, cut government spending and reduce inflation, gas prices and the cost of living.

“I grew up in a small cinderblock house in Surfside Beach," Fry said in his speech. "I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck and I know how disastrous the Biden-Pelosi agenda has been to the American family and the American worker. And I’m ready to go to Washington because it’s time to fix this mess.”

Fry, an attorney who’s served in the South Carolina statehouse since winning a 2015 special election, was one of a handful of candidates vying to unseat Rice, who fell out of favor with the Republican Party after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“I was pretty happy in the statehouse," Fry said in an interview. "I was chief majority whip for our house Republicans. We were doing a lot of great things. Washington’s incredibly broken; it’s frustrating to see. So it was actually good to see good things coming out of the statehouse, things that we were pushing, and getting results that the voters demanded, so I was very content in my position.”