This Republican Primary features incumbent Melanie Wellons and challenger Jim Berry. The district stretches from the Conway area to Forestbrook. With no Democratic opposition in November, the primary winner is a lock to take the seat.
Melanie Wellons
Following the death of vice chairman John Poston in January 2021, Wellons was chosen by the board to serve for the rest of Poston’s term.
Appointed in April 2021 to District 8, Wellons’ seat serves parts of Forestbrook, Carolina Forest and Conway.
“I’ve got some big shoes to fill, but I’m up for the challenge and I hope that I can do that," she said after she was selected. "I feel as though it will be a very smooth transition for all of us.”
Wellons, who is a Conway native and graduate of Conway High School, is the vice president of Arnold’s Pools. She also received a degree from Coastal Carolina University.
She previously served five years on the Carolina Forest High School Improvement Council and five years on the Carolina Forest Advisory Board.
Wellons and her husband David T. Wellons, Jr. have two children: Madalyn Wellons and David T. Wellons, III. She is a resident of Conway.
James Berry
Retiring after 31 years of service, Conway High School’s James Berry hopes to make the transition from trainer and educator to District 8 Horry County Board of Education member.
“Transparency is really important to me,” Berry said.
A Michigan native, Berry attended the University of Michigan for his undergraduate degree in kinesiology, as well as for his teaching certificate in physical education and social studies.
Berry holds a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina, with a doctor of education in learning theory from Walden University. In addition, he holds a post-doctoral certificate of advanced graduate study (CAGS) from Walden in the teaching of psychology.
Berry moved to the area in 1991 where he served as the athletic trainer and a teacher at Myrtle Beach High School for 22 years until 2013, when he moved to Conway High School to serve in the same capacity.
Berry said once he announced he was retiring, several people approached him saying he would be a good candidate for the open school board seat.
“I kind of kicked it back and forth, and talked to my wife,” Berry said, chuckling that he was initially not thinking of running but had a “tipping point” of sorts.
After board discussions about spending over $6 million to put more modular classrooms at five of the district’s most crowded schools, Berry was upset and felt the district needed to have a better plan to avoid situations like this.
“Ten years ago they started the building program to build Carolina Forest High School and St. James High School, and new middle schools. The purpose was to eliminate the need for modular classrooms,” Berry said. “Now here we are a decade later … another example of how [the board] is not being aware and prepared. We have to look to the future to how we’re going to successfully manage our school district in a capital improvement way.”
It was then he realized that if he felt so strongly about this, he needed to run for District 8’s seat.
“If I’m going to put my money where my mouth is, I need to put my name on the ballot,” Berry said.
