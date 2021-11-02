Eight candidates vied for four different council seats elected by the citizens of North Myrtle Beach today.

Incumbent Marilyn Hatley and challenger Wayne Troutman were up for the mayoral seat.

For the Windy Hill district, current office-holder Nikki Fontana ran against newcomer Jolene Puffer.

The At-Large seat is currently held by Trey Skidmore, who was a special election in March to take over the seat after Bob Cavanaugh stepped down. Bill Davis ran against him to try and take over the seat for the next four-year term.

In Ocean Drive, former planning commissioner and insurance company owner Bubba Collins ran against Norfleet Jones, a business owner and Coast Guard veteran who's served on North Myrtle Beach's Accommodation Tax Committee and Horry County's Solid Waste Authority board.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the preliminary results, not counting provisional ballots. The results will be certified later this week.

Mayor

Marilyn Hatley has won reelection with 3,532 votes to challenger Wayne Troutman's 1,478. Hatley has served as mayor for 20 years, and before that, spent five years on city council. She also has experience serving on the boards of the state municipal association and mayor's association, and was appointed to the governor to serve on the board of Accelerate SC to help the state recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My team is what made my election, and so I’m so excited about this election and I’m excited to have won and looking forward to the next four years and doing so many great things," said Hatley.

She cited growth in the city and west of the waterway as big reasons to focus on improving the city's infrastructure in the next four years to handle the increasing pressure.

"And I-73, I hope that will be built, but it’s going to take a decade to build I-73 so in the meantime, let’s prepare our infrastructure and get it ready so when they do get I-73 finished, that we will be prepared and ready for I-73," Hatley added. "I just appreciate and I thank everyone who went out and voted for me and I promise you I will continue to work to the best of my ability to serve as your mayor and lead your city. Our work is all about building the future for our families."