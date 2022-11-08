While many people say they go to the polls to make a change, Republican Val Guest said voters in the S.C. House 106 district wanted to keep things rolling along as they have been.
Guest handily defeated Democrat Ryan Thompson Tuesday to take over the seat being vacated by Russell Fry. Fry was just elected to the 7th District Congressional seat held by outgoing U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach.
Guest jumped out to an early lead as polls closed and increased his margin of victory as the night wore on. He said the large margin was because voters wanted to continue what Fry had done in the district and weren’t interested in making a change.
“I’m honored to step up into Russell’s place,” Guest said. “There have been a lot of good things going on for the district and Horry County and I intend to keep them going.”
As a freshman representative, he said he will obviously have to learn how things are done in Columbia and who will support him.
“One of my main objectives will be to find ways to bring more money back to Horry County,” Guest said. “We send a lot of money to Columbia and we need to bring more of that revenue back home.”
He added that there are some road and infrastructure projects in this area that need to become legislative priorities. One of his main goals is to bring the Southern Evacuation Lifeline or SELL to the forefront.
Guest said the southern route would not only provide a better evacuation route for his district but would also help those who live on the other side of the county have greater access to hospitals and other needed facilities along the coast.
Guest said he would always work to support police, first responders and teachers.
“I’m humbled to have been elected and I promise to work hard for everyone in District 106,” he said.
District 106 runs from the Springmaid Pier just south of Myrtle Beach to the Georgetown County line and goes westward to U.S. 17 Bypass.
