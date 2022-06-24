More than 1,300 Republican runoff voters in Horry County were incorrectly mailed Democratic runoff ballots because of an error in the ballot printing and mailing process, Horry County Government announced Friday afternoon.
The ballot printing and mailing service vendor is sending GOP runoff ballots today to voters who were impacted, the county said. Voters should expect to receive the ballots as soon as Saturday, June 25.
The county said in a statement that the South Carolina State Election Commission was notified that 1,377 Republican runoff voters in the county were issued Democratic runoff ballots, the release states. There were 1,932 absentee ballots issued by the Board of Voter Registration and Elections. Of those, 1,377 were for the GOP runoff and all were incorrectly mailed Democratic runoff ballots.
"The vendor says they are working with the U.S. Postal Service to take all measures to deliver these ballots as quickly as possible," the county's release states.
The corrected ballot mailing will state the following:
"As a result of a printer error, you were incorrectly mailed a Democratic Runoff absentee ballot. Your corrected Republican Runoff ballot is enclosed. To vote, either: Vote and return the enclosed ballot to the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1515 4th Avenue, Conway, 29526 before 7:00 p.m. on June 28, 2022."
Or it will state: "Go to your polling place and vote on June 28."
The county asks voters to not vote and return the Democratic runoff ballot that was received in error.
"If you already voted and returned the Democratic Runoff ballot, the ballot will not count. It is not necessary to return the unvoted ballot to the voter registration office," the county said.
The release said Democratic runoff voters were not impacted and received correct ballots.
The Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has a contract with Sun Solutions in West Columbia for absentee ballot printing and mailing services. "When using a printing and mailing service, the county board provides the vendor with a file containing all the information necessary to provide the correct ballot to each voter," according to the release. "There was no error in the file provided by the Horry County Board. The error occurred during the vendor’s process. Sun Solutions says they are investigating the cause of the error."
The issued is only impacting Horry County and does not impact early voting or election day voting, according to the county.
