The race pits the council’s longest-serving member against a political newcomer. Harold Worley is a five-term incumbent and former state House representative. He’s facing a challenge from pharmacist Jenna Dukes, who is making her first campaign for public office. As with all the other county council races this year, no Democrats are running, meaning the winner of the primary is essentially the next council member. The District 1 seat covers North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Atlantic Beach and most of the North Strand. Council members serve four-terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
Harold Worley
After nearly two decades on county council — not to mention four years on North Myrtle Beach City Council and two terms in the S.C. House of Representatives — the 73-year-old still has some unfinished business.
“There’s some issues out there that I strongly believe in and I want to get passed before I step aside,” he said. “I just feel that if I don’t lead the charge on a few issues, they just will not happen. And I think in the long run it would hurt Horry County.”
Specifically, if elected to another term, Worley hopes to see the county implement higher impact fees on new construction.
Although discussed by county officials for decades, the council finally approved impact fees in July, though not before reducing the rate from nearly $5,000 per new home to $1,236.
Worley has been leading the effort to raise those rates, especially the fees that generate funding for transportation projects. Council members recently rejected a proposal to increase the fees, and Worley was in the minority.
“I am pro development, but it has to be organized,” he said. “Right now, we’re not keeping up infrastructure: roads, stormwater, public safety. I could go on and on. … This growth storm, as I call it, is blowing through Horry County. Once everything is built out, these developers are going to be gone to another site, and it’s going to leave the people here with the problems.”
Worley has touted impact fees as preferable to raising taxes because it forces new residents to help pay for projects rather than placing all of that burden on the people already here.
Apart from impact fees, Worley supports the county pursuing other road projects such as the Busbee Bypass, which would connect U.S. 701 South with S.C. 544 via a new road and bridge over the Waccamaw River.
As for other road needs, Worley acknowledged that he’s faced criticism for his opposition to pledging county funds to build I-73 until state and federal officials commit to funding their share of the project. Worley said the county has other road needs and he doesn’t want to pour all the revenues from hospitality fees (the levies on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets) into I-73, though he’s not opposed to contributing local money to the project.
“That is just not correct,” he said of the criticism that he’s anti-I-73. “I am anti how we’re going to pay for it. I am not on [former county council chairman] Mark Lazarus’s team with us taking all of the hospitality fee money like we did on 31 and 22 and some of these other projects. I’m just not going to support that.”
Jenna Dukes
Dukes, 36, has been a pharmacist in the area for 11 years and she opened Cherry Grove Drug in 2018.
She said her work as a pharmacist has been good preparation for elected office. She’s been accessible to people with a variety of needs and backgrounds.
“I’ve listened, I’ve watched,” she said. “These people have trusted me for 11 years to make very important decisions for them. To mentor them, to teach them, to hold their hand when something’s going on. And they have a lot of trust in me, and I feel like I am the right person to serve them as the representative for District 1.”
Dukes’ platform focuses on improving infrastructure and public safety services. She said the county leaders did not prepare for the skyrocketing growth the area is experiencing and she plans to bring a more proactive approach to the council.
“For the last 20 years, council has just consistently been approving project after project with no plan to get proper infrastructure in place for the projects they’re approving,” she said. “You can’t approve 5,000-square-foot lots if you don’t have a plan to get the roads in place, to get public safety funding in place, to get economic diversity in place so that these people have services they need. We can recruit all we want as far as new residents, but we’ve got to be able to serve them and take care of them the way that they deserve.”
While her opponent has campaigned on raising impact fees and forcing new developments to pay for infrastructure, Dukes sees limited benefits to those one-time levies collected on new construction. Dukes said she would rather see the council approve more development agreements that would ensure infrastructure is in place before a project is built.
“There’s got to be a balanced approach,” she said. “There’s not enough funding from the impact fees to cover the infrastructure needs that we are lacking here. And these impact fees can only be used for certain things. … We need to focus more on development agreements. That way we can make sure that the developer works with the community to leave the project better than they found it.”
Dukes said she’s grateful for the support she’s received.
“The response has been fantastic,” she said. “People are ready for change. They’re excited to see a fresh face with some new ideas.”
