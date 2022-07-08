Horry County Republican Party officials refused to hear an election protest from former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus Tuesday night, saying Lazarus filed his challenge a day after the legal deadline had passed.
But Lazarus said he plans to appeal the local party's decision to the state GOP, which could hear his case as early as next week.
“You’ll see real quick what happens,” he said. “It’s just a shame that 1,400 people didn’t get to get heard tonight.”
Lazarus lost the June 28 GOP Primary runoff for council chair to incumbent Johnny Gardner by 260 votes, but he’s questioned the results because 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were mistakenly sent to Republican voters. The error was not discovered until the Friday before Election Day.
County election officials have blamed a glitch at a printing company (Sun Solutions of West Columbia) for causing the wrong ballots to be mailed to Republican voters.
Once the mistake was realized, the affected voters were sent a new GOP ballot and a letter telling them to return the completed absentee ballot to the election office in Conway before 7 p.m. on June 28 or vote at their polling place on Election Day.
Two days after the runoff, Lazarus asked the local election commission to delay certifying the results to ensure that all votes had been accounted for. However, the commissioners said they couldn’t do that because state law requires that they not count any ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The commission’s decision to certify the election results on June 30 led to Lazarus filing his protest with the local party, which scheduled its hearing for Thursday night at Journey Church inside Inlet Square Mall.
Before Lazarus could make his case, Gardner’s lawyer Jarrett Bouchette asked that the local party’s executive committee members dismiss the protest because it was filed on Tuesday morning and state law stipulates that any challenge be filed by noon on the Monday following an election. Lazarus’s lawyer Butch Bowers argued that the protest was filed in a timely fashion — Monday was the Fourth of July — but Bouchette countered that the law doesn’t make any exceptions for holidays.
“The sheriff’s office, who receives the service for the protest, is open every day,” Bouchette said. “They were available that day. … Monday means Monday.”
Bowers, who said he’s served as the state party’s lawyer for two decades, told the county Republicans that state party leaders recently addressed this issue and interpreted the 60-year-old statute in a way that gives candidates a longer timeframe to protest.
“We’ve resolved this at the state level,” he said. “That’s the end of it.”
But Bouchette argued that party officials should follow his strict interpretation of the law's text and not even hear the rest of the protest.
“It gives no qualifications or other limitations to when it would be applicable,” he said. “Back in 1962, they had July 4, they had Christmas, they had Thanksgiving, they had everything else.”
Forty executive committee members agreed with Bouchette. Just five wanted to continue with the hearing.
“He filed late, regardless of whether it was a holiday or not,” said executive committee member Meg Perrino. “It’s as simple as that.”
Before the vote was taken, executive committee member Audrey Flanagan asked her peers to hear evidence about what had happened and examine the problems that led to the wrong ballots being distributed.
“We are remiss if we just skip out on our duty to address the issue of what happened in our election,” she said. “It could have impacted the outcome. … When the wrong ballots are sent in and we have voters saying they were disenfranchised because they didn’t get their ballots until Monday, I think we’re abdicating our duty if we just sign off on a technicality. We’re saying we’re not going to do anything about it.”
Yet most of the ECs — and Gardner — disagreed.
“They followed the law,” Gardner said after the hearing. “The voters followed the law and I think this party followed the law. And I hope this is the end of it.”
But the state party has the final say in these matters and only the state party could order a new election. Should Lazarus pursue the appeal process, the state party could hear his case next week in Columbia.
“It’s upsetting,” Lazarus said of the local party’s vote Thursday. “Not just for me, but it’s upsetting for the 1,377 people that received the wrong ballots.”
If the wrong ballots were sent out, someone should be held responsible for the mistake and fired or replaced with another person who is more competent. Elections matter.
