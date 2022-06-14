This race pits incumbent Neil James against newcomer David Warner. District 10 encompasses a vast territory that includes Green Sea and part of the Loris area and stretches to S.C. 31. With no Democratic opposition, the Republican Primary winner is a lock for the seat.
Neil James
Appointed to the school board in 2009, James was elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. He also served as interim chairman from May 2018 through January 2019.
If reelected, James said his priorities would be to maintain safe, healthy and secure schools as well as to help facilitate loss recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 59-year-old engineer also values the selection and retention of quality, dedicated and appropriately compensated teachers, as well as outlining a plan for the future of education in the county.
“Twenty-three of our 49 schools are over 95% capacity (47% of all schools),” James said.
He said he considers his service in the position to be “an honor and a calling.”
“I want to ensure the priorities identified above are part of the vision for Horry County Schools,” he said. “Additionally, I want to represent the concerns of the residents of District 10 and Horry County.”
He works as the director of distribution and operations for Santee Cooper.
David Warner
A local autism advocate, Warner is originally from central Illinois and lives in Horry County with his family, which includes two sons age 9 and 11.
His 11-year-old Zakkary is autistic. Warner said his involvement with the special needs community in the area allowed him to establish relationships with teachers and parents that could flourish even more if he were on the board.
He said he ran for office because he realized he had to do something.
“I have been thinking about it for some time now,” he said. “I just decided to push the go button and do what I could do to make sure I was able to have that voice on the board … that doesn’t exist.”
Warner’s name has recently been in the public eye due to his lawsuit against the school district, alleging the district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“There’s not been a lot of common sense that has come to the board … a lot of the issues we’ve faced in the last few years [have resulted in a] one-size-fits-all approach,” Warner said. “As a parent that has a child with a disability, that’s not always possible or even realistic.”
