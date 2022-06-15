Horry County Councilman Bill Howard secured a third term on Tuesday.
Howard defeated challenger Dean Richardson in the Republican Primary for the District 2 seat, collecting 63% of the vote (2,542 ballots) to Richardson’s 37% (1,490), according to unofficial results. With no Democrat on the ballot for the November general election, the seat is essentially Howard’s.
Howard could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
District 2 covers much of Myrtle Beach and part of Carolina Forest.
The primary campaign for the seat was a battle of businessmen. Howard owns restaurants, laundromats and entertainment venues while Richardson has been in the auto industry for decades.
But Howard also campaigned on his record of public service.
The 71-year-old businessman pointed out that at times he’d faced pushback from other council members for advocating for tax hikes, though he saw that as a source of pride.
“All you’ve got to do is look at my record,” Howard said during the campaign. “I’ve been pro-public safety. I’ve been pro-infrastructure. And I think I’ve made a huge difference. If it was someone else sitting in my seat, it might not have ever been addressed. Payrolls and salaries would have never been raised. The cost-of-living [increases for county employees] would have never been looked at. But I pressured the rest of the council. I convinced them how far behind we are.”
Looking ahead, Howard has said he wants to fund additional public safety positions.
“Public safety, we’re not even halfway there,” he said. “We’re not efficient. We’re not doing a good job. Because 20 or 30 years ago, they (county leaders) failed to see the growth, and now look at us.”
Howard has said the county desperately needs to hire more police officers and he supports raising the funds to pay for those positions. Howard has also supported charging higher impact fees on new construction.
Election officials are expected to certify the District 2 results Thursday.
County council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
