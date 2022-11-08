Horry County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved extending a 1% sales tax for school facilities.
Unofficial results showed that nearly 70% of voters supported the 15-year extension.
“It is a win for the people of Horry County,” said Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson. “It means that we were smart enough to realize that we could let the tourists help pay for our schools.”
The tax was first approved in 2008. The money collected from the levy is divided among the school district, which receives 80% of the funds, Coastal Carolina University (13.3%) and Horry-Georgetown Technical College (6.7%).
In the months leading up to Tuesday’s referendum, Horry County Schools officials stressed that a yes vote would not create a new tax but would simply continue one that pays for constructing schools, facility maintenance and covering debt related to those expenses.
The tax has brought in more than $1 billion, and officials project it will generate nearly twice that over its decade-and-a-half lifespan.
"I am extremely thankful that the penny sales tax passed," said incoming school board chairman David Cox, who was elected Tuesday night. "The taxpayers of Horry County understood the importance of its passing and rose to the occasion."
HCS officials pointed out that the sales tax allowed the school district to lower the property tax rate because of the revenue gained from the 1% levy.
They said the extension would help voters avoid a steep property tax hike, one that would mean thousands of dollars in additional taxes per year for the owner of a $300,000 home.
About 50% to 60% of the sales tax revenue comes from visitors to the county, according to HCS officials.
The results of the referendum are scheduled to be certified Friday at the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office.
Had voters not approved the extension, that tax would have ended in March 2024.
Richardson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress this year, said his goal had long been to see the sales tax referendum pass.
“If you had told me, ‘Ken, you could only have one,’ I would have given up Congress to get the penny passed,” he said. “That’s how much it means to me. Because it’s education on all three levels.”
