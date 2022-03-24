When Brandon Skipper talks about Horry County’s flooding woes, he speaks from experience.
Hurricane Matthew destroyed his home near Savannah Bluff in 2016, and he opted to move rather than rebuild on the family property he inherited.
“To watch that on the hydrograph and know once it reached a certain level that water was in my home … it was very tortuous and emotional,” he said, adding that flood mitigation is an issue he plans to address if elected to Horry County Council. “I don’t have a solution, but I want to work toward one with the experts.”
Skipper, 41, has filed to run for the District 8 seat, which is being vacated by council chairman candidate Johnny Vaught. Skipper was born and raised in Horry County, graduating from Aynor High School and later Coastal Carolina University. He holds a degree in political science and works as an insurance agent/broker with Southeastern Alliance Underwriters.
Skipper said he started thinking about running for county council while working with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s ambassador program, which provides mentorship to chamber members.
“I want to serve,” he said. “That’s it in a nutshell. I’ve always been in volunteerism in our community.”
If elected, Skipper said he would focus on improving infrastructure, economic development and public safety, though he hasn’t offered any specific policy proposals yet.
He sees infrastructure and economic development as closely related. If the county doesn’t have a better infrastructure network, including I-73, Skipper doesn’t see how the area can attract the large companies needed to diversify its tourism-dependent economy.
“We’re kind of outgrowing our infrastructure,” he said. “We need to A) stay ahead of that but also expand the existing infrastructure, not only for the growth, but to expand it to entice a diversity of business to come to our area. … Without infrastructure, none of that’s going to happen.”
He also said it’s important for the council to back its public safety personnel.
“Just to support our police and firefighters, that’s very important to me,” he said, “especially in these weird political times.”
As for I-73, he supports building the interstate, which he views as critical for hurricane evacuation and attracting industry. However, he stopped short of advocating for local funding for the road, saying he didn’t have enough information to make that commitment yet.
I-73 has been a divisive subject on county council. In 2019, Myrtle Beach leaders sued the county over the council’s decision to extend its hospitality fee, a levy collected on hotel stays, restaurant meals and admission tickets. County leaders had planned to spend some of those dollars on I-73.
The two sides settled the case last year, but county council later voted against committing any hospitality fees to the I-73 project. Most county leaders have said they want to see a commitment from federal and state officials before allocating any county money to the interstate.
“It is a big project,” Skipper said. “I would hate to know that a little bit amount of money that we could potentially pitch in for that would hold up the project.”
Skipper also remains concerned about the impact of increased residential development in the area.
“I’m watching all these farms get plowed under with tract housing and stuff like that,” he said. “That leads back to the infrastructure. If it continues to go the way it is, we’re just all going to be sitting in a bunch of traffic.”
He’s particularly worried about deforestation. He’d like to see developments include more green space.
“This development has changed everything,” he said. “That water … it really has nowhere to go but into the ground and the water table. And you know with all this clearcutting, I think there needs to be some green space besides just reservoir and retention ponds.”
Skipper lives in the Quail Creek area now. After Matthew destroyed his family home, he wanted to build back, but his plans were delayed.
When Hurricane Florence swept through in 2018 — bringing worse flooding than Matthew did — he knew he would never return. Flooding is another issue that weighed on his mind when he decided to run for office.
“This flooding is going to continue to happen,” he said. “And we’ve got to stay ahead of it.”
Skipper is facing competition for the seat. Filing doesn’t close until March 30, and already three other candidates have launched bids for the post. Republicans Shannon Grady, David Ellis and Michael Masciarelli are all running.
Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year with the exception of the chair, who makes $25,750.
Democrat and Republican primaries are scheduled for June 14. Runoffs, if necessary, will be held June 28. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
"I’ve seen the past," Skipper said. "I see the present. I think we’re in a pretty good spot for the present, but I want to have a bright future for everyone here and our visitors to this area."
