Should South Carolina offer early voting for next month's primaries, Horry County elections officials would be scrambling to line up sites and staffers.
After state lawmakers agreed to a compromise Thursday that would allow voting two weeks before an election, county elections officials began preparing in case that option is available for the June 14 primaries. That would mean switching gears from the usual in-person absentee voting that was scheduled to begin Monday.
“We are in favor of early voting and we’re excited about it,” said Sandy Martin, head of the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office. “We just didn’t want to have to prepare for it two days before we’re going to start absentee voting.”
Traditionally, to cast an absentee ballot in South Carolina, a voter must fall into one of the more than a dozen groups mentioned in state law (age 65 and older, serving in the military, disabled, etc.). Starting Monday, those voters would normally be able to come to the county elections office in Conway and cast an absentee ballot. Now that doesn’t appear to be happening, though Martin said she hadn't received the final word from state election officials about what to do.
“We’ve told numerous people that they can come in and vote Monday,” Martin told the county’s Voter Registration and Election Commission Board Thursday morning. “So we’re going to have to watch this closely to see what [state officials] do.”
Two key differences between early voting and in-person absentee voting are A) all registered voters, without excuses, are eligible to cast a ballot in early voting and B) early voting begins two weeks before the election, not on Monday like in-person absentee voting.
Late Thursday, Martin said she was still trying to figure out all the details about how Horry County’s early voting would work. She was hoping to receive some clearer guidance on Friday, including whether early voting would be offered for the June primaries or if state officials would wait until the general election in November to make that option available.
When the state offered early voting during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the county elections office allowed voting at four sites: the county recreation centers in Carolina Forest, the North Strand and the South Strand, as well as the Conway elections office.
Martin said one proposal she's seen would have required Horry County to offer seven early voting sites. No sites had been set late Thursday.
“We don’t have a lot of time to prepare,” she said.
During the November 2020 election, more than 100,000 Horry County voters cast an early ballot, about 30,000 more than the number of those who voted here on Election Day.
“Election Day was a breeze,” Martin said. “So we’re excited about early voting. Might not be so good for this election, but it will be for November.
The difficulty for the June primary stems from timing and space concerns. When the early voting legislation didn’t appear poised to pass, Martin told the county she wouldn’t need the recreation centers. Now she’s preparing to ask for them (A county spokeswoman couldn’t be reached for comment on their availability). Staffing is another concern, but Martin said she’s going to press forward once everything is finalized in Columbia.
“We’re going to have to,” she said. “We don’t have a choice. We’re going to have to get some poll workers to work it like we did last time. It would be nice if we had plenty of time to secure these workers.”
The decision to offer early voting would cap a whirlwind legislative process that local election officials weren’t expecting.
“I just really don’t know what to tell you,” Martin told the elections board Thursday. “We were told that bill was pretty much dead in the water. It wasn’t going to happen. Yesterday, on a directors call, we were told it had been picked back up and there was a possibility it was going to happen. … They were asking that it not be in effect for June. Today, I get an email first thing this morning, and it’s probably most definitely going to pass and it’s going to happen for June.”
Commissioner Charlie Bellamy seemed concerned about the sudden change of plans and the expectations from lawmakers.
“That’s crazy,” he said.
Here are some other details about the coming election:
• Those wanting to vote in the June primaries are running out of time to register. The last day to register in person at the elections office (1515 4th Ave., Conway) is today (May 13). The office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Online registration can be done at scvotes.gov before midnight Sunday (this requires an S.C. driver’s license or DMV ID card). Registration forms are also available on scvotes.gov and can be submitted via fax or email before midnight Sunday (May 15). Mailed applications will be accepted if they are postmarked by Monday (May 16).
• More than 100,000 Horry County voters will soon receive cards notifying them that their voting districts have changed. The lines for these districts (county council, State House, school board, etc.) are redrawn every 10 years to account for the population changes documented in the latest U.S. Census.
• The state House and Senate district lines are in flux. Martin said the new state Senate district lines will not take effect until 2024. However, the new state House lines will be in effect for this election. A lawsuit challenging the state House lines has been settled, she said, but the results of that agreement won’t be in effect for this cycle.
• There are few changes to the county’s 124 voting precincts. Martin noted that the Jackson Bluff precinct has moved from Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church (1436 S.C. 544) to Centenary United Methodist Church (1527 S.C. 544). Also, voters in Myrtle Beach’s Sea Oats 2 precinct will now vote at the same site as Sea Oats 1, which is the First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach (302 N. Oak St.). Those voters had been casting ballots at Midway Missionary Baptist Church.
• Want to see who is running? Here's a list of the candidates.
