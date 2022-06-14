Election Day has arrived.
Today, Horry County residents will vote in the Republican and Democratic primaries. The GOP ballot includes the high-profile race for the 7th Congressional District seat as well as the contests for Horry County Council chair and Horry County Board of Education chair.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Horry County has 124 voting precincts, and voters are encouraged to check scvotes.gov to make sure they head to the correct site. To cast a ballot, a voter will need a photo ID.
County election officials have said there are a few changes to the county’s voting precincts. The Jackson Bluff precinct has moved from Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church (1436 S.C. 544) to Centenary United Methodist Church (1527 S.C. 544). Also, voters in Myrtle Beach’s Sea Oats 2 precinct will now vote at the same site as Sea Oats 1, which is the First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach (302 N. Oak St.). Those voters had been casting ballots at Midway Missionary Baptist Church.
For a complete list of candidates, click here.
And for a deeper look at the race for the 7th Congressional District seat, click here.
Here are more details about the contested race for S.C. House District 61, and check out this story for more information about the candidates for S.C. House District 106.
Horry County Council has five contested races: council chair, District 1, District 2, District 7 and District 8.
With no Democratic opposition in November, the winner of this month’s primary is all but guaranteed to take the seat.
The Horry County Board of Education will see six contested races: District 2, District 3, District 6, District 8 and District 10, as well as the primary for the board chair.
There are also three advisory questions on the Republican ballot. For more insight about those questions, click here.
Answers collected from the three yes-or-no questions will not prompt any immediate change, but it helps the party gauge the opinion of voters for potential changes to laws in the future.
More than 11,000 Horry County residents took advantage of the state’s new early voting option, according to public records.
Horry’s 11,618 votes led all of the state’s 46 counties in the number of early ballots cast, according to the S.C. Election Commission. Statewide, 100,450 people voted early.
“We’re leading the pack,” said Sandy Martin, head of the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office. “It’s gone rather smooth. We haven’t had any problems or any complaints that I know of.”
Locally, the South Strand Recreation Center saw the highest early voter turnout with 3,649 ballots cast. The Carolina Forest Library came in second (2,747 votes) followed by the North Strand Recreation Center (2,719 votes) and the county elections office in Conway (2,503 votes). Early voting opened May 31 and closed Friday.
Should any runoffs be needed after today's primaries, they would be held on June 28. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Check back after polls close for the latest updates.
