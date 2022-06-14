Election Day has arrived.

Today, Horry County residents will vote in the Republican and Democratic primaries. The GOP ballot includes the high-profile race for the 7th Congressional District seat as well as the contests for Horry County Council chair and Horry County Board of Education chair.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Horry County has 124 voting precincts, and voters are encouraged to check scvotes.gov to make sure they head to the correct site. To cast a ballot, a voter will need a photo ID.

County election officials have said there are a few changes to the county’s voting precincts. The Jackson Bluff precinct has moved from Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church (1436 S.C. 544) to Centenary United Methodist Church (1527 S.C. 544). Also, voters in Myrtle Beach’s Sea Oats 2 precinct will now vote at the same site as Sea Oats 1, which is the First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach (302 N. Oak St.). Those voters had been casting ballots at Midway Missionary Baptist Church.

