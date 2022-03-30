Ballot box

Horry County voters can return their ballots to this box by 7 p.m. Election Day. 

 By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com

The field is set.

Filing for elections closed at noon Wednesday. Democratic and Republican primaries are scheduled for June 14 and runoffs will be held June 28, if necessary. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Dozens of state and local races will be on the ballot this year as well as the race for the 7th Congressional District and a U.S. Senate seat.

Here are the candidates:

U.S. House of Representatives (7th District)

Barbara Arthur (R)

Garrett Barton (R)

Keenan Dunham (Libertarian)

Russell Fry (R)

Larry Guy Hammond (Libertarian)

Mark McBride (R)

Spencer A. Morris (R)

Tom Rice (R)*

Ken Richardson (R)

Daryl Scott (D)

U.S. Senate

Catherine Fleming Bruce (D)

Angela Geter (D)

Krystle Matthews (D)

Tim Scott (R)*

Governor/Lt. Governor

Jokie Beckett Jr. (Independence)

Carlton Boyd (D)

Michael Copland (Independence)

Joe Cunningham (D)

Mia S. McLeod (D)

Henry McMaster (R)*

Calvin "CJ" Mack McMillan (D)

Harrison Musselwhite (R)

Bruce Reeves (Libertarian)

Mindy L. Steele (R)

Gary M. Votour (Labor)

William H. Williams (D)

Secretary of State

Keith Blandford (R)

Rosemounda Peggy Butler (D)

Mark Hammond (R)*

State Treasurer

Curtis Loftis (R)*

Sarah E. Work (Alliance)

Comptroller General

Richard Eckstrom (R)*

State Superintendent of Education

Travis Bedson (R)

Gary L. Burgess (D)

Bryan Chapman (R)

Cindy Coats (R)

Lisa Ellis (D)

Sheri Few (R)

Kizzi Gibson (R)

Jerry Govan (D)

Lynda Leventis-Wells (R)

Kathy Maness (R)

Patricia M. Mickel (Green)

Ellen Weaver (R)

Attorney General

Lauren Martel (R)

Alan Wilson (R)*

Commissioner of Agriculture

Bill Bledsoe (Constitution, Republican)

David Edmond (Green)

Chris Nelums (United Citizens)

Bob Rozier (R)

Hugh Weathers (R)*

State House District 55

Jamal Campbell (D)

Michael Copeland (Independence)

Jackie Hayes (D)*

Robert Norton (R)

Tracy Pelt (R)

State House District 56

Tim McGinnis (R)*

State House District 57

Lucas Atkinson (D)*

State House District 58

Jeff Johnson (R)*

John Ward (D)

State House District 61

John Cassidy (R)

Ashlyn Preaux (D)

Carla Schuessler (R)

State House District 68

Earnest Carson (D)

Heather Ammons Crawford (R)*

State House District 103

Carl Anderson (D)*

State House District 104

William Bailey (R)*

State House District 105

Kevin Hardee (R)*

State House District 106

Bruce Bailey (R)

Howard Barnard (R)

Val Guest (R)

Brian Sweeney (R)

Ryan Thompson (D)

State House District 107

Case Brittain (R)*

15th Circuit Solicitor

Jimmy A. Richardson (R)*

Probate Judge

Allen Beverly (R)

Horry County Council Chair

Johnny Gardner (R)*

Mark Lazarus (R)

Katrina M. Morrison (R)

Johnny Vaught (R)

Horry County Council District 1

Jenna Dukes (R)

Harold Worley (R)*

Horry County Council District 2

Bill Howard (R)*

Dean Richardson (R)

Horry County Council District 5

Tyler Servant (R)*

Horry County Council District 7

Tom Anderson (R)

Orton Bellamy (R)*

Jeanette Spurlock (R)

Horry County Council District 8

David Ellis (R)

Shannon Grady (R)

Michael "Mikey Mash" Masciarelli (R)

Brandon Skipper (R)

Horry County Council District 11

Al Allen (R)*

Horry County Board of Education Chair

David E. Cox (R)

Darrell Ricketts (R)

Helen Mason Smith (R)

Horry County Board of Education District 1

David Koch (R)

Horry County Board of Education District 2

Debbie Edmonds (R)

Sherrie Todd (R)*

Horry County Board of Education District 3

Lorraine Mallon (R)

Tracy Winters (R)*

Horry County Board of Education District 6

Lyn Bondi (R)

Pam Dawson (R)

Steve Witt (Libertarian)

Horry County Board of Education District 7

Janet P. Graham (D)*

Horry County Board of Education District 8

James W. Berry (R)

Melanie J. Wellons (R)*

Horry County Board of Education District 10

Neil James (R)*

David Warner (R)

*Denotes incumbent

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

