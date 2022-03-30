The field is set.
Filing for elections closed at noon Wednesday. Democratic and Republican primaries are scheduled for June 14 and runoffs will be held June 28, if necessary. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Dozens of state and local races will be on the ballot this year as well as the race for the 7th Congressional District and a U.S. Senate seat.
Here are the candidates:
U.S. House of Representatives (7th District)
Barbara Arthur (R)
Garrett Barton (R)
Keenan Dunham (Libertarian)
Russell Fry (R)
Larry Guy Hammond (Libertarian)
Mark McBride (R)
Spencer A. Morris (R)
Tom Rice (R)*
Ken Richardson (R)
Daryl Scott (D)
U.S. Senate
Catherine Fleming Bruce (D)
Angela Geter (D)
Krystle Matthews (D)
Tim Scott (R)*
Governor/Lt. Governor
Jokie Beckett Jr. (Independence)
Carlton Boyd (D)
Michael Copland (Independence)
Joe Cunningham (D)
Mia S. McLeod (D)
Henry McMaster (R)*
Calvin "CJ" Mack McMillan (D)
Harrison Musselwhite (R)
Bruce Reeves (Libertarian)
Mindy L. Steele (R)
Gary M. Votour (Labor)
William H. Williams (D)
Secretary of State
Keith Blandford (R)
Rosemounda Peggy Butler (D)
Mark Hammond (R)*
State Treasurer
Curtis Loftis (R)*
Sarah E. Work (Alliance)
Comptroller General
Richard Eckstrom (R)*
State Superintendent of Education
Travis Bedson (R)
Gary L. Burgess (D)
Bryan Chapman (R)
Cindy Coats (R)
Lisa Ellis (D)
Sheri Few (R)
Kizzi Gibson (R)
Jerry Govan (D)
Lynda Leventis-Wells (R)
Kathy Maness (R)
Patricia M. Mickel (Green)
Ellen Weaver (R)
Attorney General
Lauren Martel (R)
Alan Wilson (R)*
Commissioner of Agriculture
Bill Bledsoe (Constitution, Republican)
David Edmond (Green)
Chris Nelums (United Citizens)
Bob Rozier (R)
Hugh Weathers (R)*
State House District 55
Jamal Campbell (D)
Michael Copeland (Independence)
Jackie Hayes (D)*
Robert Norton (R)
Tracy Pelt (R)
State House District 56
Tim McGinnis (R)*
State House District 57
Lucas Atkinson (D)*
State House District 58
Jeff Johnson (R)*
John Ward (D)
State House District 61
John Cassidy (R)
Ashlyn Preaux (D)
Carla Schuessler (R)
State House District 68
Earnest Carson (D)
Heather Ammons Crawford (R)*
State House District 103
Carl Anderson (D)*
State House District 104
William Bailey (R)*
State House District 105
Kevin Hardee (R)*
State House District 106
Bruce Bailey (R)
Howard Barnard (R)
Val Guest (R)
Brian Sweeney (R)
Ryan Thompson (D)
State House District 107
Case Brittain (R)*
15th Circuit Solicitor
Jimmy A. Richardson (R)*
Probate Judge
Allen Beverly (R)
Horry County Council Chair
Johnny Gardner (R)*
Mark Lazarus (R)
Katrina M. Morrison (R)
Johnny Vaught (R)
Horry County Council District 1
Jenna Dukes (R)
Harold Worley (R)*
Horry County Council District 2
Bill Howard (R)*
Dean Richardson (R)
Horry County Council District 5
Tyler Servant (R)*
Horry County Council District 7
Tom Anderson (R)
Orton Bellamy (R)*
Jeanette Spurlock (R)
Horry County Council District 8
David Ellis (R)
Shannon Grady (R)
Michael "Mikey Mash" Masciarelli (R)
Brandon Skipper (R)
Horry County Council District 11
Al Allen (R)*
Horry County Board of Education Chair
David E. Cox (R)
Darrell Ricketts (R)
Helen Mason Smith (R)
Horry County Board of Education District 1
David Koch (R)
Horry County Board of Education District 2
Debbie Edmonds (R)
Sherrie Todd (R)*
Horry County Board of Education District 3
Lorraine Mallon (R)
Tracy Winters (R)*
Horry County Board of Education District 6
Lyn Bondi (R)
Pam Dawson (R)
Steve Witt (Libertarian)
Horry County Board of Education District 7
Janet P. Graham (D)*
Horry County Board of Education District 8
James W. Berry (R)
Melanie J. Wellons (R)*
Horry County Board of Education District 10
Neil James (R)*
David Warner (R)
*Denotes incumbent
