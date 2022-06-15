And then there were two.
Republicans Val Guest and Brian Sweeney will square off against each other in two weeks for the Republican nomination for S.C. House District 106.
The winner will face Democrat Ryan Thompson in the November general election. Thompson had no primary opposition.
Guest and Sweeney led a field of four that included school board member Howard Barnard and Bruce Bailey. Guest led all the candidates with 38% of the vote followed closely by Sweeney with 32%, triggering a runoff on June 28.
With another round coming up, Guest said he hopes the voters will come out and support him again.
“With four candidates, it’s been a tough race,” he said. “I’m going to continue what I’ve been doing all along — knocking on doors and meeting the voters of the district. I want to be able to work hard and carry the message of the people to Columbia. It’s their message, not mine.”
Sweeney could not be reached for comment. A native of Long Island, New York, Sweeney has lived in Murrells Inlet for 16 years and owns an insurance agency (Lake Agency SC, LLC, in Surfside).
A Greenville native, Guest has lived in the Surfside area since 1991. He's been a partner at the law firm of Ouverson, Guest & Carter, PA since 2001.
Anchored in the Surfside Beach area, the District 106 seat became available when Russell Fry opted to run for Congress instead of seeking another term. Fry has served in the State House since 2015. He won the Republican Primary on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.
