Four candidates are vying to replace Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who is running for council chairman. This district saw some significant changes after the most recent U.S. Census. It now stretches from the Conway area to Forestbrook and includes many areas south of U.S. 501, including part of the S.C. 544 corridor. Republicans David Ellis, Shannon Grady, Michael “Mikey Mash” Masciarelli and Brandon Skipper are pursuing the post. All are first-time candidates for public office. With no Democratic opposition, the winner of this primary is a lock to take the seat. Council members serve four-terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
David Ellis
Ellis knows the attraction of Horry County.
He moved to the Grand Strand 15 years ago; he loved the weather, the people and the natural resources; and he decided he wanted to raise a family here. The 42-year-old is now employed an entitlements manager, meaning he often works with the engineers designing new communities.
“I love this county,” he said. “And I understand why people want to live here.”
Working in the building industry, Ellis has tracked the area’s growth. He said his background has given him unique insight into the county’s infrastructure needs.
“I can understand the areas of town where we might experience more growth over, say, a two-year period or a 10-year period or a 15-year period,” he said. “And my focus is to get those roads up to par now and not wait until another Highway 90 situation occurs.”
In recent years, residents along S.C. 90 have raised concerns about the intense growth in that corridor. Some of their frustration stems from county council’s willingness to continue approving rezoning requests for projects while the two-lane road needs to be widened.
“I’m more of a forward thinker,” Ellis said. “I am in the building industry as a career, so I understand the pace that people are relocating here.”
If elected, Ellis said he would work with state lawmakers and transportation officials to see if the state would match local funds to “try to up ourself in their priority much, much faster.”
As someone who frequently attends planning commission and county council meetings, Ellis said he hears the reactions from locals.
“They’re frustrated because they don’t feel that the county council or the area in general is doing things in the order that they would appreciate them done,” he said.
If elected, Ellis said he would seek to avoid the errors of past leaders.
“My ambitions are not what’s occurring today,” he said. “My ambitions are to not undergo the same mistakes that we currently have undergone in not going the extra mile to reach out to those other organizations to come up with a plan for them that will benefit us in the long run.”
Ellis also said county leaders should make sure their policies don’t make housing more expensive, especially with supply chain shortages and inflation driving up the cost of fuel and other essentials.
“Our local government … should be working for the people,” he said. “And what has happened was they adopt these ordinances that lay additional dollars to it … they’re not value-added dollars. Is it really important to add $1,100 per home in that community to be able to plant a landscape buffer? Is it really worth the additional however many dollars it takes to maintain that once a homeowner association takes over? … It just prices our locals out of the market.”
A two-time graduate of Coastal Carolina University, Ellis holds a business management degree and an MBA. He said he would bring a business mindset to the council.
“I am very much pro-capitalism and pro-business,” he said. “Anyone that’s going to lay down an investment in our county to be a job producer or an entrepreneur, I don’t want them to feel that they’re going to be penalized.”
This is Ellis’s first bid for public office. When the District 8 seat became open, he began considering a run. He sees this as an opportunity for positive change.
“We’ve taken too much of a reactionary position … until the last few years,” he said. “I can really see Horry County as it develops and grows getting a little smarter every single year and trying to pre-plan a little bit better. And I just want to be a part of that team that can come up with new ideas and continue to make the future better.”
Shannon Grady
As president of the Horry County Republican Women’s Club, Grady is responsible for recruiting candidates to run for office.
This year, she put her own name on the ballot.
“I felt like I shouldn’t be asking other people to run if I’m not willing to do it myself,” said the 51-year-old retired public school teacher. “And so several people asked me, ‘Why don’t you run for county council?’ And I didn’t have a good reason not to.”
Grady’s campaign has focused on the county’s infrastructure needs.
“I’m about as frustrated as anybody can be,” she said. “The same thing’s happening here that’s happening in my hometown, which is York, South Carolina. … They’re building too fast without any attention at all to infrastructure, so we’re getting way behind in our infrastructure to the point that I’m not sure we’re going to be able to catch up.”
As a conservative, Grady eschews the idea of a moratorium on building, seeing such a policy as too heavy-handed. She wants the county to take a more proactive approach and work with developers and state transportation officials on installing infrastructure as developments are going up.
“There has to be a delicate balance between liberty and what’s best for the community,” she said. “Now I do agree we have to slow the development down. We can’t continue building at this breakneck speed and ignoring the infrastructure. … We’ve got to change the way we’re doing things. It doesn’t work anymore.”
A native South Carolinian, Grady played softball at Coastal Carolina University before spending 28 years in education. She moved back to Horry County with her family in 2018 and makes her home in the Forestbrook area.
Grady traveled throughout the world while her husband served in the U.S. Army, and she’s lived in multiple states. She said places such as New York, California and Hawaii have taken steps toward more responsible development. In some cases, she’s seen firsthand how communities can require that public facilities be built before the homes go up.
“They’re blue states,” she said. “And the reason I know about them is because while my husband was in the military we lived in those areas, so I got to watch the different ways they built things and how they planned things out.”
Grady said she would pursue policies that discourage clearcutting forests. She also supports increasing impact fees on new construction to help defray the cost of new infrastructure.
“So that it doesn’t fall on the taxpayers’ shoulders,” she said.
Grady said she would bring a fresh perspective to the council. As she’s campaigned for the seat, she’s noticed that many people feel the council isn’t accessible enough. She’s proposed creating a “community committee” in the district of about 20 people who would meet with her to discuss the area’s needs and come up with policy proposals that she could present to county council. She also wants to have town hall meetings to hear from constituents.
“I am very much a person that believes in being a representative,” she said. “That means you’ve got to talk to the people.”
Michael ‘Mikey Mash’ Masciarelli
When redistricting cost Masciarelli his seat on the Horry County Planning Commission, he started getting calls about another government position.
Folks wanted the 59-year-old Forestbrook Realtor to run for Horry County Council.
“[They said] ‘You could be a lot more effective and more use to the people in this county and on the council than even you are on planning,’” he said. “So putting a little bit of thought into it and talking to my wife, I said, ‘OK, if I can do good for this place, it’s been good to me so far, why not?’”
In March, the former planning commissioner announced his campaign for the District 8 seat.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Masciarelli worked in law enforcement and later in the financial industry before retiring and moving to the Grand Strand eight years ago. A married father of two, he now works for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Myrtle Beach Real Estate where he’s known as “Mikey Mash.”
“I will work to create a spirt of unity on council and will work with both the public and council to find common ground,” Masciarelli said in the news release announcing his candidacy. “Two areas I will concentrate my efforts on will be public safety and infrastructure. I believe it’s critical for our police and fire departments to have all the training and resources they need to protect residents.”
Masciarelli said the county will need additional police officers because of the region’s population growth.
“And we need to stay out of their way,” he said. “You know, the constant ‘Police are bad and the criminals are good’ is baloney. So we’ve got to look at, ‘How do we get more officers?’ ‘How do we get more qualified officers?’”
He worries about the county police department’s staffing. When he was working as an officer years ago in another state, he said he responded to a call by himself and was beaten by three men.
“I know firsthand what being understaffed, what happens and what can happen,” he said.
Masciarelli was appointed to the planning commission last year as the District 6 representative. But when county leaders redrew the districts after the U.S. Census data was released, Masciarelli found himself in District 8, meaning he could no longer represent District 6 on the commission.
Although he served on the commission for less than a year, Masciarelli said it was during that time that he saw the need for a better approach to managing the county’s growth. He quickly developed a reputation as a no-nonsense questioner who wanted to get residents answers about building projects before the council approved them.
“I want answers and let’s move on to the next thing,” he said. “It’s a little aggravating when somebody’s coming for an approval on a multi-million-dollar project and you ask a question, a basic question, and you get ‘Well, uh.’ How do you come here and ask somebody to approve something that’s going to affect others and not have some basic answers for me? I find that very frustrating.”
Along with infrastructure and public safety, Masciarelli said economic development is another issue that concerns him. When his daughter graduated from Coastal Carolina University, she moved away because of the lack of career opportunities here.
Diversifying the local economy beyond the tourism and development industries is critical, he said.
“We have nothing here to attract young people,” he said.
Brandon Skipper
When Skipper talks about Horry County’s flooding woes, he speaks from experience.
Hurricane Matthew destroyed his home near Savannah Bluff in 2016, and he opted to move rather than rebuild on the family property he inherited.
“To watch that on the hydrograph and know once it reached a certain level that water was in my home … it was very tortuous and emotional,” he said, adding that flood mitigation is an issue he plans to address if elected to Horry County Council. “I don’t have a solution, but I want to work toward one with the experts.”
Skipper, 41, was born and raised in Horry County, graduating from Aynor High School and later Coastal Carolina University. He holds a degree in political science and works as an insurance agent/broker with Southeastern Alliance Underwriters.
Skipper said he started thinking about running for county council while working with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s ambassador program, which provides mentorship to chamber members.
“I want to serve,” he said. “That’s it in a nutshell. I’ve always been in volunteerism in our community.”
If elected, Skipper said he would focus on improving infrastructure, economic development and public safety, though he hasn’t offered any specific policy proposals yet.
He sees infrastructure and economic development as closely related. If the county doesn’t have a better infrastructure network, including I-73, Skipper doesn’t see how the area can attract the large companies needed to diversify its tourism-dependent economy.
“We’re kind of outgrowing our infrastructure,” he said. “We need to A) stay ahead of that but also expand the existing infrastructure, not only for the growth, but to expand it to entice a diversity of business to come to our area. … Without infrastructure, none of that’s going to happen.”
He also said it’s important for the council to back its public safety personnel.
“Just to support our police and firefighters, that’s very important to me,” he said, “especially in these weird political times.”
As for I-73, he supports building the interstate, which he views as critical for hurricane evacuation and attracting industry. However, he stopped short of advocating for local funding for the road, saying he didn’t have enough information to make that commitment yet.
“It is a big project,” Skipper said. “I would hate to know that a little bit amount of money that we could potentially pitch in for that would hold up the project.”
Skipper also remains concerned about the impact of increased residential development in the area.
“I’m watching all these farms get plowed under with tract housing and stuff like that,” he said. “That leads back to the infrastructure. If it continues to go the way it is, we’re just all going to be sitting in a bunch of traffic.”
He’s particularly worried about deforestation. He’d like to see developments include more green space.
“This development has changed everything,” he said. “That water … it really has nowhere to go but into the ground and the water table. And you know with all this clearcutting, I think there needs to be some green space besides just reservoir and retention ponds.”
Skipper lives in the Quail Creek area now. After Matthew destroyed his family home, he wanted to build back, but his plans were delayed.
When Hurricane Florence swept through in 2018 — bringing worse flooding than Matthew did — he knew he would never return. Flooding is another issue that weighed on his mind when he decided to run for office.
“This flooding is going to continue to happen,” he said. “And we’ve got to stay ahead of it.”
