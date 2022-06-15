Challenger Debbie Edmonds defeated incumbent Sherrie Todd in Tuesday’s Republican Primary for the Horry County Board of Education’s District 2 seat.
Edmonds brought in 53% of the vote, nearly 250 votes more than her opponent.
Edmonds could not immediately be reached late Tuesday.
District 2 covers much of Myrtle Beach and part of Carolina Forest. Todd has held the District 2 post since 2014.
With there being no challenger from a Democrat or third party in November, Edmonds is all but guaranteed to take the seat.
Edmonds has extensive experience in education, spending time as both a teacher and an administrator. She was the assistant principal for Myrtle Beach Middle School, Forestbrook Elementary School and Lakewood Elementary School. Edmonds also spent years working as a teacher, teaching first, third, fifth and eighth grades.
“I really do understand what it’s like to be a teacher and be in the administrative role,” she said during the campaign.
She eventually left the school system to go into business in professional consulting and textile development.
Despite leaving the education world, Edmonds kept a close eye on education statistics across the state and became upset with where Horry County stands.
Horry County, the fourth largest county in South Carolina, ranks eighth in education quality.
“There’s no reason Horry County can’t be in the top five,” Edmonds recently said, adding that it’s not all about resources – which she said the county has.
Edmonds’ main concern is the need for major focus on basic literacy and math skills.
“There are kids graduating that can’t read and write. This is an issue – how do we fix it?” Edmonds said. “We have lots of things we can brag on…but only 54% of students are reading at grade level.”
Edmonds has maintained that her experience in business would help her in working with the district’s funds to best serve the students.
“I know what a budget is. If something’s not working, you make changes,” Edmonds has said. “You have to be ready, willing and savvy enough to change things until you find that combination that does work effectively and gives you the results you are looking for.”
