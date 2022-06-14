This Republican Primary features incumbent Tracy Winters and challenger Lorraine Mallon. The seat covers most of Carolina Forest. With no Democratic opposition in November, the primary winner is all but guaranteed to take the seat.
Lorraine Mallon
As a former math teacher, military wife, mother and community member, Mallon has said she would be a great fit for the District 3 seat.
“I’ve been involved for so long,” she said.
Mallon’s husband Jim is retired from the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg. While he was there, she taught at the school on base, as well as at a local community college. Now that he is retired, he has his own military consultant business, which Mallon helps run. The Mallons have three children — Casey, Joshua and Jonathan — and her youngest is a senior in high school.
“With my youngest one graduating, I see this opportunity as my full-time job. I’m all in on the school board,” Mallon said.
Having lived in Horry County since 2009, Mallon served four consecutive two-year terms on the parent advisory board for the Carolina Forest attendance area. She also sat on the school improvement councils of other schools, including the Academy of Arts, Science, and Technology, and worked the front desk at Ocean Bay Middle for a time.
Mallon also sat on the Coastal Carolina University Family Advisory Board.
“I can’t get away from education – it’s just what I know. It’s just what I do,” Mallon said.
Tracy Winters
Winters, the widow of former Horry County Board of Education District 3 member Ray Winters, took her seat in November. She is running for election for the first time after being appointed to the role to fill the open seat left by her late husband.
If elected, Winters said she plans to continue on serving the board faithfully by continuing her commitment to “the best interest of all students, teachers and staff in Horry County.”
“My main goals are to secure funds to build more schools to alleviate overcrowding, incentive signing bonuses and pay raises for teachers, bus drivers, and substitutes, and making sure we have the correct measures to keep our children safe,” Winters said.
Winters credits her loyal support system of friends, family and God for bringing her this far as a candidate for representing District 3.
“God above all has led me to this position and I am forever grateful for his guidance. Friends and family both near and far have also been a huge part of my support system and I appreciate all of their love and support throughout my candidacy,” Winters said.
She previously served on the School Improvement Council at Ocean Bay Elementary and was an active member of the PTO at the school. Most recently, she was a supporter of the booster club at Carolina Forest High School.
Tracy Winters holds an associate's degree from Faulkner University in Bay Minette, Alabama. She has a daughter, Alyssa, who studies at Coastal Carolina University.
