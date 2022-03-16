Candidates have been announcing campaigns for months, but election season officially begins today in Horry County.
Filing opens at noon and those interested in running for public office have until noon March 30 to submit their paperwork. Democrat and Republican primaries are scheduled for June 14 and runoffs will be held June 28, if necessary. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Dozens of state and local races will be on the ballot this year as well as the race for the 7th Congressional District and a U.S. Senate seat.
Here’s a list of the races:
- U.S. House of Representatives (7th District)
- U.S. Senate
- Governor/Lt. Governor
- Secretary of State
- State Treasurer
- Comptroller General
- State Superintendent of Education
- Attorney General
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- State House Districts 55, 56, 57, 58, 61, 68, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107
- 15th Circuit Solicitor
- Probate Judge
- Horry County Council Chairman
- Horry County Council Districts 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 11
- Horry County Board of Education Chairman
- Horry County Board of Education Districts 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 10
- Soil & Water Commission (two seats)
- Watershed Districts – Buck Creek, Crabtree, Gapway Swamp, Todd Swamp & Simpson Creek
For more details about filing or voter registration, visit scvotes.gov.
