This race includes four familiar faces, including a rematch from the 2018 Republican Primary. Incumbent Johnny Gardner will face former chairman Mark Lazarus, whom Gardner defeated four years ago, and two-term councilman Johnny Vaught, who opted to run for chairman rather than seek a third term in the District 8 seat. The final candidate is Katrina Morrison, who frequently voices concerns about overdevelopment in the county. With no Democratic opposition in November, the winner of this month’s primary is all but guaranteed to take the seat. The chair serves a four-year term and is paid $25,750 per year.
Johnny Gardner
A Conway-based attorney, Gardner has long said he would seek a second term. If reelected, he said he would focus on the issues that dominated his first term: impact fees, public safety and roads.
“A lot of the issues are the same,” he said. “We just need to work on them a little bit harder.”
County leaders did create impact fees on new construction last year, but they did not approve the highest rates allowed by state law. Council members recently discussed raising the fees, but that vote failed. Most council members said the proposed increases on commercial construction were too high and they feared the hikes would stifle that type of development.
Gardner was one of three council members who supported increasing the fees. He said the fees would help the county pay for needed infrastructure.
“I am not giving up on impact fees because it makes sense,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do. We just need to do it without jeopardizing the business community. And I believe that a lot of people say that impact fees are bad because it hurts the business community. They’re saying that because they don’t want to run afoul of the developers and the special interest groups and the real estate associations. I’m going to focus on fixing that one way or the other. I think that needs to be done.”
Gardner said he hopes to work with state legislators to change the state law governing impact fees, making the law more useable for county leaders.
“Wouldn’t it be great if we could use the hospitality fees and the impact fees in a commonsensical kind of way?” he asked. “Under the current state law, you can build a building but you can’t pay the salaries of the people that work there. … You can improve this road but you can’t build that road. It just goes on and on.”
Gardner said he’s encouraged the council to spend more on public safety services and he supported the county’s revisions to its flood ordinance, including requiring higher building in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.
When asked about the criticism from some of his opponents that the council has been dysfunctional under his leadership, Gardner said he thinks most of those objections stem from his opposition to providing local funding for I-73. Gardner has said the county shouldn’t contribute to the proposed connection between the Grand Strand and I-95 until federal officials commit to paying for most of the project.
“That’s why I have competition,” he said. “Because of that and I’m proud of that. … Why in the world would we want to tie up $4 million for the next 30 years to go to I-73? It doesn’t make any sense.”
Overall, Gardner said he’s proud of his record.
“I’m giving it everything I’ve got,” he said. “But strange things happen in politics. If I have to walk away, I will do it proudly because I feel like I’ve helped the morale of this county.”
Mark Lazarus
A longtime Myrtle Beach area business owner, Lazarus is running for the seat he held from 2013 until he was narrowly defeated by Gardner. Lazarus said there is “unfinished business” he hopes to address if elected.
“I want to reestablish my relationship with the employees, the fire and the police,” he said. “There was some miscommunication along the way [in 2018], and I blame myself. I needed to take the time more to sit down and listen and see what their issues were and try to tackle them. I can’t say that I could fix all the issues, but [I would] at least give the opportunity to hear it out.”
Public safety emerged as the central issue in the 2018 campaign. Gardner touted his support for hiring more police and firefighters and that message resonated with voters.
But Lazarus noted that during his tenure the county provided raises to police, created task forces to combat crime and funded a countywide radio system. That’s a record he’s trying to highlight.
“I felt like I did a lot over time for the police and the fire [departments],” he said.
Along with reestablishing connections with the public safety personnel, Lazarus aims to secure a local funding source for I-73. While he was chairman, the council voted to extend the 1.5% hospitality fee on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets. The goal was to use those dollars to build the Horry County portion of the proposed interstate and seek federal matching funds to extend the road to I-95.
“I had I-73 done,” Lazarus said. “I did it. The first time we ever had [local] funding available for I-73, and it was taken away from me.”
After Lazarus lost, Myrtle Beach leaders sued the county over the extension of the hospitality fee. The two sides settled the case last year, but county council voted against committing any hospitality fees to the I-73 project. Most county leaders have said they want to see a commitment from federal and state officials before allocating any county money to the interstate.
However, Lazarus wants to revisit the issue.
“I want to get back and figure out how we can bring that back and get I-73 done,” he said.
When it comes to infrastructure, Lazarus noted that it was during his time in office that the county completed the extension of International Drive from Carolina Forest to S.C. 90.
“That’s a big feather in my cap,” he said. “I worked hard and got that one done when everybody said it could never be done.”
Lazarus’s campaign is also focused on addressing the discord between the county and the area’s municipalities.
“I want to bring back the cooperation [and] communication between the county and the cities where we’re not in lawsuits against each other,” he said. “We’re working as one team, one Team Horry, instead of individuals.”
Katrina Morrison
This is Morrison’s first bid for public office. Morrison works as a consultant, both in the aviation maintenance industry and for a private investigations firm.
A regular speaker at the council’s public input sessions, the Little River resident has long been a critic of overdevelopment in the county. Although she never intended to run for an elected position, she said she changed her mind in part because she felt that the county’s processes weren’t keeping the public informed. She didn’t see the county being helpful in educating the public on the rezoning process and how new development might impact residents.
“This is not set up for the people to be involved in government,” she said. “A good show of good governance is that people want to take part. … They don’t want people to take part.”
If elected, Morrison said she would advocate for the county hiring a “public relations liaison,” an employee she said would be “someone who can work on helping the public understand what these processes are.”
Unlike the county’s public information office, Morrison said this position would reach out to the public to explain the rezoning process and how residents can become involved in the county’s decision-making.
“That’s an important part of good government,” she said. “People have to know what these things mean.”
Perhaps the most daunting of Morrison’s proposals is one that she said is most important. If elected, Morrison said she would encourage the county to adopt a policy that would require council members to recuse themselves if they have accepted campaign contributions from three or more parties involved in a project before council. For example, if a rezoning request is before county council and a council member has accepted campaign contributions from the landowner, the developer and the engineer working on the project, she said that council member shouldn’t vote on the rezoning.
Although she acknowledged the contributions are legal, she said such a policy would remove any appearance of impropriety.
“It’s not rocket science, in my opinion,” she said. “It’s just pretty cut and dry. And what I want to stop is people thinking that people on council are bought and paid for.”
Morrison said she would also pursue a policy that would extend the length of time between when the county’s planning commission makes a recommendation on a rezoning and when the county council votes on that project. She said that would give council members more time to study the rezoning and its potential impact on the community.
“Will it slow development a little bit? Yeah,” she said.
Johnny Vaught
The first candidate to formally launch a campaign, Vaught announced he was running for the seat in January.
The two-term councilman from the Conway area contends he’s the best candidate to unite the council.
He blames Gardner for the discord.
“There’s been a lack of leadership on council,” Vaught said. “We have not looked professional. We’ve fought among ourselves. There’s been a lack of communication, a lack of consensus. … Strong leadership is what it’s going to take to fix that.”
Over the last three years, Vaught said he’s been the bridge builder other council members turned to when the chairman was uncommunicative.
“Every time an issue would come up, I would start getting calls from councilmen,” Vaught said, “‘Johnny, what are we going to do about this? How can we fix this? How can we get together and get a solution for this particular problem?’ And I’ve always responded by saying, ‘Let me talk to everybody. I’ll see what I can come up with.’ And so far, I’ve been able to pretty much solve all of those problems, but it’s because they’ve reached out to me.”
If elected, Vaught said he could also rebuild the county’s relationships with area municipalities, particularly the City of Myrtle Beach, which has sparred with the county in court in recent years.
“I can unite the east and the west of the waterway,” Vaught said. “I can bring the municipalities back into working together with the county. My job will be to represent the whole county from a macro standpoint. In other words, it’s the responsibility of individual councilmen to take care of their district. It’s my job to back them up and to look at the county as a whole.”
A retiree, Vaught spent 33 years working in education, many of them teaching electronics engineering at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. He got involved in politics after spearheading a successful campaign against a proposed special tax district in the Quail Creek community in 2013.
Since he’s been on council, Vaught has pushed for the completion of International Drive and the gradual adoption of impact fees on new construction.
Recently, Vaught said he’s willing to consider raising the impact fees, though he voted against a proposal to increase them to the maximum level, saying the hike would be too severe on small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.