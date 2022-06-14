This Republican Primary features incumbent Sherrie Todd and challenger Debbie Edmonds. This seat includes much of Myrtle Beach and part of Carolina Forest. With no Democratic opposition in November, the primary winner is a lock to take the seat.
Sherrie Todd
Serving District 2, Sherrie Todd is a licensed educator who taught at the Academy for Technology and Academics. Todd is also the owner of La Petite Styling Salon in Myrtle Beach. She was elected to the school board in 2014.
Todd currently serves on both the finance and building and grounds committees for the Horry County school board.
Todd has three children and six granddaughters and is a member of First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach. She is a resident of Myrtle Beach.
Debbie Edmonds
With experience as an assistant principal, teacher and business owner, Debbie Edmonds said it was time to make a run for the Horry County Board of Education’s District 2 seat.
“We can do better,” Edmonds said, referencing statistics showing that Horry County Schools comes in at No. 8 in the state in education quality. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity, I hope, to win and to serve the district and the county as a whole.”
Edmonds received her teaching degree from the University of Georgia, and her master's degree in education from Clemson University. She spent time as an assistant principal at Myrtle Beach Middle School, Forestbrook Elementary and Lakewood Elementary. As a teacher, she taught first, third, fifth and eighth grades.
“I really do understand what it’s like to be a teacher and be in the administrative role,” she said.
