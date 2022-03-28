With experience as an assistant principal, teacher and business owner, Debbie Edmonds says it’s time to make a run for the Horry County Board of Education’s District 2 seat.
“We can do better,” Edmonds said, referencing statistics showing that Horry County Schools comes in at No. 8 in the state in education quality. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity, I hope, to win and to serve the district and the county as a whole.”
The District 2 seat is currently occupied by Sherrie Todd, who has served since 2014. District 2 covers parts of Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest. Todd has also filed to run.
Edmonds received her teaching degree from the University of Georgia, and her master's degree in education from Clemson University.
She spent time as an assistant principal at Myrtle Beach Middle School, Forestbrook Elementary and Lakewood Elementary. As a teacher, she taught first, third, fifth and eighth grades.
“I really do understand what it’s like to be a teacher and be in the administrative role,” she said.
She eventually left the school system to go into business in the area of professional consulting and textile development.
Lately though, she’s been keeping up with statistics on education across the state and is upset with where Horry County stands.
Being the third largest school district in the state, Horry County should be ranked higher in education quality, she said.
“It’s not really about resources," she said. "We have resources. I think I bring a lot of time-honored ideas … every kid needs to get the very best education that they can. There’s no reason Horry County can’t be in the top five.”
Her business acumen would help her in working with the district’s funds to best help the students, she said.
“I know what a budget is. If something’s not working, you make changes,” Edmonds said. “You have to be ready, willing, and savvy enough to change things until you find that combination that does work effectively and gives you the results you are looking for.”
She said she finds it unique that one person represents each of the areas of the county on the school board, but that “it’s not apples to apples”.
“There’s far more diversity in the Myrtle Beach area than Green Sea, Aynor … a whole different set of needs. Things need to be addressed,” she said.
Her main concern is that there needs to be a major focus on basic literacy and math skills.
“There are kids graduating that can’t read and write. This is an issue – how do we fix it?” Edmonds said. “We have lots of things we can brag on…but only 54% of students are reading at grade level.”
A strong business philosophy should be applied here, she said.
“You have to make sure that it performs, that it’s viable, on budget, on time, and you’re marketing it appropriately,” Edmonds said.
Parents need to have a strong voice too, she said, and it should not be such a hardship for some to get to a school board meeting to be involved.
The district office on Four Mile Road in Conway can take up to 45 minutes to travel to from the outer limits of the county, and Edmonds suggested that board meetings could be taking place at a different location each month in different areas of the county to accommodate families in different regions.
“Be accessible … it shouldn’t be a hardship to do that. It’s publicly funded. Transparency levels should be far, far greater than they are. I think there’s a lot that a fresh pair of eyes, fresh set of ears [can do],” Edmonds said.
When some citizens fuss about paying taxes towards schools when that doesn’t directly affect them, Edmonds argues that it actually does.
“Don’t you want every kid that comes out of those schools being able to read and write, and fill out applications? That’s your workforce,” Edmonds said, noting that citizens should want these children to come out and be employable and ready to be a participating member of the community. “We can do better. All [the children] want to do is learn.”
She and her husband Ron live in Myrtle Beach and have one daughter and three grandchildren.
For the first time in possibly 40 years, eight of the 11 seats on the school board dais are up for grabs. Districts 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, and 10 are open, as well as the chairman seat being vacated by Ken Richardson, who is hoping to unseat S.C. Rep. Tom Rice in Congress.
Filing for the open seats began March 16, and closes on March 30 at noon.
