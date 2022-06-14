North Strand pharmacist Jenna Dukes defeated longtime Horry County Councilman Harold Worley Tuesday in the Republican Primary for the District 1 county council seat.
The political newcomer received 59% of the votes in the race compared to the five-term incumbent, who garnered 41%, according to unofficial results. Election officials expect to certify the results Thursday. Dukes faces no Democratic opposition in November, meaning she is essentially a lock to take the seat. When she's sworn in, Dukes will be the only woman on the council.
“The people of District 1 have spoken and they showed they want new and strong leadership for the district,” Dukes said Tuesday night. “A lot of people got behind me to make this happen.”
District 1 covers North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Atlantic Beach and most of the North Strand.
A 73-year-old hotelier, Worley is the longest-serving current member of county council. After nearly two decades on the council — as well as four years on North Myrtle Beach City Council and two terms in the S.C. House of Representatives — he'd said he still had some unfinished business, particularly with raising impact fees.
But Dukes, 36, campaigned on the need for fresh ideas. Her platform focused on improving infrastructure and public safety services. She said the county leaders did not prepare for the skyrocketing growth the area is experiencing and she plans to bring a more proactive approach to the council.
While Worley supported raising impact fees and forcing new developments to pay for infrastructure, Dukes said she saw limited benefits to those one-time levies collected on new construction. She said she would rather see the council approve more development agreements that would ensure infrastructure is in place before a project is built.
“There’s got to be a balanced approach,” she said during the campaign. “There’s not enough funding from the impact fees to cover the infrastructure needs that we are lacking here. And these impact fees can only be used for certain things. … We need to focus more on development agreements. That way we can make sure that the developer works with the community to leave the project better than they found it.”
During the campaign, Dukes faced criticism for accepting campaign contributions from the real estate and development industries. She amassed a war chest of more than $160,000, including nearly $130,000 in cash contributions, according to her filings with the S.C. Ethics Commission.
But Dukes maintained she had a broad base of support.
“I am supported by the people,” she said during the campaign. “It’s evident that all of these people trust me. They believe that I’m going to lead them correctly and they want to get behind me. Campaign contributions are an expression of free speech.”
Dukes has been a pharmacist in the area for 11 years and she opened Cherry Grove Drug in 2018. This was her first campaign for public office.
County council members serve four-terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
