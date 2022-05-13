Jenna Dukes had never pursued elected office until this spring.
That’s when the 36-year-old pharmacist said her customers encouraged her to run for Horry County Council.
“The response has been fantastic,” said Dukes, owner of Cherry Grove Drug. “People are ready for change. They’re excited to see a fresh face with some new ideas.”
Dukes is challenging five-term incumbent Harold Worley for the District 1 seat, which covers North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Atlantic Beach and most of the North Strand.
Dukes has been a pharmacist in the area for 11 years and she opened Cherry Grove Drug in 2018.
“I signed up for a life of service a long time ago,” she said. “And I think the people of District 1 really deserve new leadership that’s going to be a voice for all of them rather than just some of them.”
In some ways, Dukes sees her work as a pharmacist as good preparation for elected office. She’s been accessible to people with a variety of needs and backgrounds.
“I’ve listened, I’ve watched,” she said. “These people have trusted me for 11 years to make very important decisions for them. To mentor them, to teach them, to hold their hand when something’s going on. And they have a lot of trust in me, and I feel like I am the right person to serve them as the representative for District 1.”
Dukes’ platform focuses on improving infrastructure and public safety services. She said the county leaders did not prepare for the skyrocketing growth the area is experiencing — the county’s population has increased by more than 30% since 2010 — and she plans to bring a more proactive approach to the council.
“For the last 20 years, council has just consistently been approving project after project with no plan to get proper infrastructure in place for the projects they’re approving,” she said. “You can’t approve 5,000-square-foot lots if you don’t have a plan to get the roads in place, to get public safety funding in place, to get economic diversity in place so that these people have services they need. We can recruit all we want as far as new residents, but we’ve got to be able to serve them and take care of them the way that they deserve.”
While Worley has campaigned on raising impact fees and forcing new developments to pay for infrastructure, Dukes sees limited benefits to those one-time levies collected on new construction. Dukes said she would rather see the council approve more development agreements that would ensure infrastructure is in place before a project is built.
“There’s got to be a balanced approach,” she said. “There’s not enough funding from the impact fees to cover the infrastructure needs that we are lacking here. And these impact fees can only be used for certain things. … We need to focus more on development agreements. That way we can make sure that the developer works with the community to leave the project better than they found it.”
While Dukes has faced criticism for accepting campaign contributions from developers, she emphasized that her base of support is broader than one industry.
“I am supported by the people,” she said. “It’s evident that all of these people trust me. They believe that I’m going to lead them correctly and they want to get behind me. Campaign contributions are an expression of free speech.”
Dukes drew a contrast between herself and Worley.
“He is a multimillionaire developer, so he doesn’t need the support of the people,” she said. “I would much rather have the support of the people and it’s evident by looking at all of the different industries, the melting pot of individuals that have donated to me, that I’m a true representation of all the people.”
Dukes and Worley will be on the ballot for the June 14 Republican Primary. With no Democratic opposition, the primary winner is essentially a lock to take the seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.